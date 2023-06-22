Kashiwa Reysol vs Albirex Niigata Prediction and Betting Tips | June 24, 2023 

Kashiwa Reysol welcome Albirex Niigata to the Sankyo Frontier Kashiwa Stadium for a matchday 18 fixture in the J1 League on Saturday (June 24).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat at the same ground against Avispa Fukuoka in the YBC Levain Cup at the weekend. Wellington's 12th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Albirex, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat at Kashima Antlers in the same competition. Hayata Nakama and Itsuki Someno scored first-half goals to inspire their team to victory.

Niigata will now turn their attention back to the league, where their last game saw them suffer a 3-1 defeat at home to Kyoto. Reysol, meanwhile, fell to a 4-3 loss at Yokohama F.Marinos.

The defeat left them rooted to the bottom of the standings, having garnered just 12 points from 17 games. Albirex, meanwhile, sit in 13th spot with 17 points to show for their efforts after as many outings.

Kashiwa Reysol vs Albirex Niigata Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 34th meeting between the two sides. Kashiwa lead 15-7.

Their most recent meeting in May 2023 was a goalless stalemate.

Seven of their last eight meetings have produced less than three goals.

Kashiwa have won just one of their last nine games across competitions, losing six.

Albirex have conceded at least twice in six of their last seven games across competitions.

Niigata are winless in nine games on the road.

Kashiwa Reysol vs Albirex Niigata Prediction

Both sides have struggled for consistency, and their poor run of form could be set to continue.

Kashiwa have been the worst side in the league and are on course to be relegated unless they turn things around. Five points separates them from Albirex, and a win will steer the hosts clear of the drop zone.

Goals are likely to be at a premium. Although either side could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Kashiwa 1-1 Albirex

Kashiwa Reysol vs Albirex Niigata Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes