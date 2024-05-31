Kashiwa Reysol vs Avispa Fukuoka prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2024

Kashiwa Reysol will host Avispa Fukuoka at the Estádio Castelao on Sunday in another round of the 2024 J1 League campaign. The home side have had mixed results in the league this season and currently find themselves 11th in the table with 22 points from 16 games.

They were thrashed 4-0 by Yokohama F. Marinos last time out and could have no real complaints about the result after struggling to fashion any noteworthy chances to get on the scoresheet.

Avispa Fukuoka have not fared any better than their weekend opponents this season and sit mid-table in 10th place with 22 points picked up so far.

They returned to winning ways in the league last Saturday with a 2-1 away victory over Albirex Niigata featuring goals from Hiroyuki Mae and Kazuya Konno in either half.

Kashiwa Reysol vs Avispa Fukuoka Head-to-Head

There have been 32 meetings between Kashiwa and Fukuoka. The hosts have won 19 of those games while the visitors have won seven times. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a J League Cup clash last week which the hosts won 2-1.

Kashiwa Form Guide in J1 League: L-D-W-W-D

Fukuoka Form Guide in J1 League: W-L-L-W-D

Kashiwa Reysol vs Avispa Fukuoka Team News

Kashiwa Reysol

Kenta Matsumoto came off injured against Kawasaki Frontale last week and will join Tomoki Takamine, Yuto Yamada and Hidetaka Maie on the injury list for the hosts.

Injured: Tomoki Takamine, Yuto Yamada, Hidetaka Maie, Kenta Matsumoto

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Avispa Fukuoka

Yota Maejima and Daiki Miya are both injured and will play no part in Sunday's game.

Injured: Yota Maejima, Daiki Miya

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kashiwa Reysol vs Avispa Fukuoka Predicted XI

Kashiwa Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tatsuya Morita; Hiromu Mitsumaru, Taiyo Koga, Tomoya Inukai, Sekine Hiroki; Takuya Shimamura, Eiji Shirai, Sachiro Toshima, Matheus Savio; Kazuki Kumasawa, Mao Hosoya

Fukuoka Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Masaaki Murakami; Douglas Grolli, Masaya Tashiro, Seiya Inoue; Itsuki Oda, Daiki Matsuoka, Hiroyuki Mae, Yuto Iwasaki; Kazuya Konno, Ryoga Sato; Wellington

Kashiwa Reysol vs Avispa Fukuoka Prediction

Kashiwa are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning each of their previous three matches. They have, however, lost just one of their last seven home matches and will fancy their chances ahead of Sunday's clash.

Fukuoka's latest result ended a three-game losing streak and they will now be looking to build on that come Sunday. They have, however, lost two of their last three away matches and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Kashiwa Reysol 3-1 Avispa Fukuoka