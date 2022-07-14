Kashiwa Reysol vs Consadole Sapporo prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22

The J1 League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Kashiwa Reysol lock horns with Consadole Sapporo on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Consadole Sapporo are currently in 14th place in the J1 League standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Kashima Antlers last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Kashiwa Reysol, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far. The hosts crashed out of the Emperor's Cup in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Kashiwa Reysol vs Consadole Sapporo Head-to-Head

Kashiwa Reysol have a good record against Consadole Sapporo and have won 10 out of the 18 matches played between the two teams. Consadole Sapporo have managed seven victories against Kashiwa Reysol and will look to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the J League Cup and ended in a 2-1 victory for Kashiwa Reysol. Consadole Sapporo were poor on the day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Kashiwa Reysol form guide in the J1 League: W-L-L-L-W

Consadole Sapporo form guide in the J1 League: D-L-L-W-L

Kashiwa Reysol vs Consadole Sapporo Team News

Kashiwa Reysol

Kazuya Yamamura, Daiya Tono, and Yun Yamane are recovering from injuries and will not be able to feature in the game. Kashiwa Reysol will need to field their best team against an unpredictable opponent this weekend.

Injured: Kazuya Yamamura, Daiya Tono, Yun Yamane

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Consadole Sapporo

Tsuyoshi Ogashiwa, Tomoki Takamine and Lucas Fernandes are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Milan Tucicis is carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Tsuyoshi Ogashiwa, Tomoki Takamine, Lucas Fernandes

Doubtful: Milan Tucic

Suspended: None

Kashiwa Reysol vs Consadole Sapporo Predicted XI

Kashiwa Reysol Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Masato Sasaki; Yuji Takahashi, Takumi Kamijima, Taiyo Koga; Takuma Ominami, Takuto Kato, Keiya Shiihashi, Sachiro Toshima, Hiromu Mitsumaru; Matheus Savio, Tomoya Koyamatsu

Consadole Sapporo Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Takanori Sugeno; Shunta Tanaka, Akito Fukumori, Daihachi Okamura; Takuro Kaneko, Takuma Arano, Yoshiaki Komai, Daiki Suga; Ryota Aoki, Gabriel Xavier; Shinzo Koroki

Kashiwa Reysol vs Consadole Sapporo Prediction

Kashiwa Reysol are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have plenty of work to do to finish in the top three. The hosts will take plenty of heart from their league victory against Sagan Tosu and have a point to prove in this match/

Consadole Sapporo can pack a punch on their day but have been in poor form in recent months. Kashiwa Reysol are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Kashiwa Reysol 2-1 Consadole Sapporo

