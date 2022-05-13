Kashiwa Reysol vs Gamba Osaka prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22

Kashiwa Reysol entertain Gamba Osaka at the Sankyo Frontier Kashiwa Stadium in J1 League action on Saturday.

The hosts will be looking to reduce the gap between them and first-placed Kashima Antlers when they take to the pitch this weekend. They played out a goalless draw against the Urawa Reds last time around and will be looking to return to winning ways.

Gamba Osaka, on the other hand, secured their first league win in over a month in their previous outing as they overcame Vissel Kobe 2-0 at home.

Kashiwa Reysol vs Gamba Osaka Head-to-Head

The two rivals have squared off 66 times across all competitions. The fixture has been closely contested between the two sides with the hosts enjoying a narrow 32-28 lead in wins and only six games have ended in draws.

Gamba Osaka last secured a win at Saturday's venue in 2017, while they also came out on top when the two sides last met in September.

Kashiwa Reysol form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-L

Gamba Osaka form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-L

Kashiwa Reysol vs Gamba Osaka Team News

Kashiwa Reysol

Yuki Moto's involvement in the game is doubtful while Emerson Santos remains unavailable due to visa-related issues.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Yuki Muto

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Emerson Santos

Gamba Osaka

Takashi Usami and Masaaki Higashiguchi continue to be sidelined with injuries at the moment, while Shu Kurata is also not expected to start here.

Injured: Takashi Usami, Masaaki Higashiguchi, Shu Kurata

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kashiwa Reysol vs Gamba Osaka Predicted XIs

Kashiwa Reysol (3-4-3): Kim Seung-Gyu (GK); Takuma Ominami, Yuji Takahashi, Taiyo Koga; Hiromu Mitsumaru, Dodi, Sachiro Toshima, Naoki Kawaguchi; Tomoya Koyamatsu, Matheus Sávio, Mao Hosoya

Gamba Osaka (3-5-2): Jun Ichimori (GK); Kyung-won Kwon, Gen Shoji, Genta Miura; Keisuke Kurokawa, Hiroki Fujiharu, Dawhan, Mitsuki Saito, Kosuke Onose; Patric, Hiroto Yamami

Kashiwa Reysol vs Gamba Osaka Prediction

The two sides have been pretty evenly matched in terms of the head-to-head record thus far. While Gamba Osaka have outscored the hosts 14-13 in the league games so far, they have been defensively poor and have conceded 15 goals in 12 games.

The hosts have failed to pick up a win in their last three home games, failing to score in two of them, so they will be eyeing a positive outcome here. Despite poor form, Kashiwa Reysol should be able to eke out a narrow win in this fixture.

Prediction: Kashiwa Reysol 2-1 Gamba Osaka

Edited by Peter P