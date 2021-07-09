Kashiwa Reysol vs Kashima Antlers prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021

Kashiwa Reysol are set to play Kashima Antlers at the Sankyo Frontier Kashiwa Stadium on Sunday in the J1 League.

Kashiwa Reysol come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Cho Kwi-jae's Kyoto Sanga in the third round of the Emperor's Cup. Goals from midfielders Katsuya Nakano and Daigo Araki ensured victory for Kyoto Sanga. Midfielder Sachiro Toshima scored the consolation goal for Kashiwa Reysol.

Kashima Antlers, on the other hand, beat Kazuaki Tasaka's Tochigi SC 3-0 in the third round of the Emperor's Cup. A second-half brace from Brazilian forward Everaldo Stum and a goal from attacker Arthur Caike secured the win for Kashima Antlers.

Kashiwa Reysol vs Kashima Antlers Head-to-Head

In 27 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Kashima Antlers hold the clear advantage. They have won 13 games, lost eight and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year, with Kashima Antlers beating Kashiwa Reysol 2-1. Second-half goals from young forward Ayasa Ueda and midfielder Ryohei Shirasaki sealed the deal for Kashima Antlers. Attacker Hayato Nakama scored the sole goal for Kashiwa Reysol.

Kashiwa Reysol form guide in the J1 League: L-W-L-L-L

Kashima Antlers form guide in the J1 League: W-D-D-L-W

Kashiwa Reysol vs Kashima Antlers Team News

Kashiwa Reysol

Kashiwa Reysol will be without veteran midfielder Hidekazu Otani. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Nelsinho Baptista is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Hidekazu Otani

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kashima Antlers

Meanwhile, Kashima Antlers caretaker manager Naoki Soma will be unable to call upon the services of young goalkeeper Taiki Yamada and experienced forward Yasushi Endo, while there are doubts over the availability of Japan international Ayase Ueda.

Injured: Taiki Yamada, Yasushi Endo

Doubtful: Ayase Ueda

Suspended: None

Kashiwa Reysol vs Kashima Antlers Predicted XI

Kashiwa Reysol Predicted XI (3-5-2): Kim Seung-gyu, Takuma Ominami, Yuji Takahashi, Taiyo Koga, Shunki Takahashi, Richardson, Yuta Kamiya, Masatoshi Mihara, Hiromu Mitsumaru, Pedro Raul, Cristiano da Silva

Kashima Antlers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yuya Oki, Keigo Tsunemoto, Tomoya Inukai, Koki Machida, Daiki Sugioka, Diego Pituca, Leo Silva, Shoma Doi, Ryotaro Araki, Ryohei Shirasaki, Everaldo Stum

Kashiwa Reysol vs Kashima Antlers Prediction

Kashiwa Reysol are 16th in the J1 League, and have lost four of their last five league games. They are only a point behind 17th-placed Vegalta Sendai, who have played a game less. Kashiwa Reysol will have to find form soon.

Kashima Antlers, on the other hand, are 7th in the league table, and have won only two of their last five league games. The club enjoys a storied history in Japanese football, but right now they five points behind 3rd-placed Vissel Kobe and will be keen to ensure that they qualify for the AFC Champions League.

Kashima Antlers should be able to win here.

Prediction: Kashiwa Reysol 0-2 Kashima Antlers

