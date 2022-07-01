Kashiwa Reysol vs Kashima Antlers prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22

The J1 League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Kashiwa Reysol take on Kashima Antlers on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this year and will want to win this game.

Kashima Antlers are in second place in the J1 League standings and have been excellent this season. The Antlers were held to a 1-1 draw by Nagoya Grampus in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Kashiwa Reysol, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have also stepped up to the plate this season. The home side suffered a 4-0 defeat against Yokohama F. Marinos last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Kashiwa Reysol vs Kashima Antlers Head-to-Head

Kashima Antlers have a good record against Kashiwa Reysol and have won 18 of the 33 matches played between the two teams. Kashiwa Reysol have managed nine victories against the Antlers and will want to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Kashima Antlers. Kashiwa Reysol were not at their best on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Kashiwa Reysol form guide in the J1 League: L-W-W-W-D

Kashima Antlers form guide in the J1 League: D-W-L-D-D

Kashiwa Reysol vs Kashima Antlers Team News

Kashiwa Reysol

Douglas remains an injury concern for Kashiwa Reysol and will not feature on Saturday. Emerson Santos is facing issues with his work permit and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Douglas

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Emerson Santos

Kashima Antlers

Ryotari Araki and Shintaro Nagi are recovering from injuries at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Kashima Antlers are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Ryotari Araki, Shintaro Nagi

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Kashiwa Reysol vs Kashima Antlers Predicted XI

Kashiwa Reysol Predicted XI (3-5-2): Kenta Matsumoto; Yuji Takahashi, Takumi Kamijima, Taiyo Koga; Takuma Ominami, Hiromu Mitsumaru, Masatoshi Mihara, Matheus Savio, Sachiro Toshima; Kaito Mori, Tomoya Koyamatsu

Kashima Antlers Predicted XI (4-4-2): Kwoun Sun-Tae; Koki Anzai, Kim Min-Tae, Kento Misao, Rikuto Hirose; Ryuji Izumi, Diego Pituca, Arthur Caike, Hayato Nakama; Yuma Suzuki, Ayase Ueda

Kashiwa Reysol vs Kashima Antlers Prediction

Kashima Antlers have exceeded expectations so far this season and have been impressive so far. The Antlers have won only one of their last four league games and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Kashiwa Reysol are yet to hit their stride this season and will need to be at their best in this match. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Kashiwa Reysol 1-1 Kashima Antlers

