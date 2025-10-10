Kashiwa Reysol vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12th 2025

Kashiwa Reysol will welcome Kawasaki Frontale to the Kashiwa Hitachi Stadium in the second leg of the J League Cup semifinals on Sunday. They met in the first leg on Wednesday and Kawasaki registered a 3-1 home win.

Kashiwa saw their unbeaten streak end after nine games in the first leg and will look to bounce back here. Interestingly, they scored one goal apiece for the second match in a row in that loss.

The visitors returned to winning ways after two consecutive draws in the first leg. They will look to hold on to their two-goal lead on aggregate in order to book their spot in the final for the first time since 2019.

Kashiwa Reysol vs Kawasaki Frontale Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 57 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 24 wins. Kawasaki have 21 wins and 12 games have ended in draws.

The visitors have scored at least three goals in three of their last four games in this fixture.

Taiyō-Ō are unbeaten at home across all competitions since June. They have won six of the eight games in that period.

Kawasaki Frontale are unbeaten in their last six away games in all competitions, playing out three draws.

The visitors have a narrow lead in the head-to-head record in J League Cup meetings in this fixture, recording three wins in six games, one more than Kashiwa.

The hosts have kept four clean sheets in their last seven games across all competitions.

Kashiwa have kept two clean sheets in their three home games in the J League Cup.

Kashiwa Reysol vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction

Taiyō-Ō have scored one goal apiece in three of their last five games and will look to improve upon that record. They are unbeaten in their three home games in the J League Cup against Kawasaki, recording two consecutive wins, and are strong favorites.

Azzurro Nero extended their unbeaten streak in all competitions to four games on Wednesday and will look to build on that form. They have drawn four of their last five away meetings against Kashiwa.

Kashiwa have a good recent home record and should be able to eke out a narrow win, but are unlikely to overturn the deficit.

Prediction: Kashiwa Reysol 2-1 Kawasaki Frontale

Kashiwa Reysol vs Kawasaki Frontale Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Kashiwa Reysol to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

