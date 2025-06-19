Kashiwa Reysol vs Kyoto Sanga Prediction and Betting Tips | June 21st 2025

Kashiwa Reysol will host Kyoto Sanga at the Sankyo Frontier Kashiwa Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Japanese J1 League campaign. The hosts will be looking to get maximum points and remain as contenders in the title race.

Kashiwa were completely dominant in their 3-0 away win over Tokyo Verdy last time out to mark their third consecutive league win and put them four points off the top. The Sun Kings have had a remarkable first half of the season after narrowly escaping relegation in each of the last two years and will look to continue their fine form this weekend.

Kyoto are only three points behind the hosts, with their last league outing ending in a dominant 3-0 win over FC Tokyo. The visitors, who have only lost one of their last five league games, will return to league action hoping to continue their impressive form and push higher up the table, or risk falling as low as seventh place by the end of the weekend.

Kashiwa Reysol vs Kyoto Sanga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 31 previous occasions going into the weekend. Kashiwa have won 18 of those games, eight ended in draws, while Kyoto have won the remaining five.

Four of the last five editions of this fixture have ended in draws.

Reysol have scored 10 goals across the last 10 editions of this fixture, but have conceded 12 across those games.

The hosts have the third-best defensive record in the Japanese top-flight this term, having conceded 17 goals after 20 league games played.

The visitors have the third-best offensive record in the league with 30 goals scored so far. Only Kawasaki Frontale (31) and Cerezo Osaka (32) have scored more this season.

Kashiwa Reysol vs Kyoto Sanga Prediction

Taiyō-Ō are slight favorites going into the weekend courtesy of their home advantage and better defensive record, but will have to be at their best to get all three points.

Sanga will be confident to leave Kashiwa with at least a point this weekend. They have, however, struggled for results in this fixture of late and could lose this one.

Prediction: Kashiwa Reysol 2-1 Kyoto Sanga

Kashiwa Reysol vs Kyoto Sanga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kashiwa Reysol to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five games have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in seven of the visitors' last 10 league games)

