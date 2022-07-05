Kashiwa Reysol vs Nagoya Grampus prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22 

Kashiwa Reysol will host Nagoya Grampus in the J League at the Sankyo Frontier Kashiwa Stadium on Wednesday morning.

The hosts have performed well this season but have had poor results in recent weeks. They were beaten 2-1 by Kashima Antlers in their last game, with Yuki Muto coming off the bench to level the scores before Takumi Kamijima gave away a late penalty. Kashiwa have picked up 30 points from 19 games this season and sit sixth in the league standings.

Nagoya, meanwhile, have struggled for results in the league of late. They played out a goalless draw against Shonan Bellmare in their last game and were fortunate to pick up a point, as their opponents did most of the probing.

The visitors sit 12th in the league table, with just 22 points from 19 games. They will look to return to winning ways this week.

Kashiwa Reysol vs Nagoya Grampus Head-to-Head

There have been 33 meetings between Kashiwa and Nagoya. The hosts have won ten of those games, while Nagoya have won 16 times. There have been seven draws between the two teams. The two teams last faced off in a league clash earlier this season, which ended 1-1.

Kashiwa Reysol Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W.

Nagoya Grampus Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-L-L-W.

Kashiwa Reysol vs Nagoya Grampus Team News

Kashiwa Reysol

Former Vissel Kobe striker Douglas is out with an injury and will not play this week. Emerson Santos is unavailable for selection due to personal reasons.

Injured: Douglas.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Emerson Santos.

Nagoya Grampus

The visitors have a couple of injured personnel ahead of their midweek clash, including Jakub Swierczok, Kazuki Nagasawa, Yutaka Yoshida and Noriyoshi Sakai.

Injured: Jakub Swierczok, Kazuki Nagasawa, Yutaka Yoshida, Noriyoshi Sakai.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Kashiwa Reysol vs Nagoya Grampus Predicted XIs

Kashiwa Reysol (3-4-2-1): Masato Sasaki; Yuji Takahashi, Takumi Kamijima, Taiyo Koga; Takuma Ominami, Keiya Shiihashi, Sachiro Toshima, Hiromu Mitsumaru; Matheus Savio, Tomoya Koyamatsu.

Nagoya Grampus (3-4-2-1): Mitchell Langerak; Yuichi Maruyama, Haruya Fujii, Shinnosuke Nakatani; Yuki Soma, Leo Silva, Sho Inagaki, Ryoya Morishita; Keiya Sento, Mateus; Yoichiro Kakitani.

Kashiwa Reysol vs Nagoya Grampus Prediction

Kashiwa are on a run of back-to-back defeats after winning their previous five games on the bounce. They have recovered from their poor home form earlier this season and have won all but one of their last five games at the Sankyo Frontier Kashiwa Stadium.

Nagoya, meanwhile, are winless in their last four league games, losing twice and drawing as many times. They are goalless in their last three games on the road in the competition and could face defeat here.

Prediction: Kashiwa Reysol 1-0 Nagoya Grampus.

