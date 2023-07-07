Kashiwa Reysol vs Shonan Bellmare Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th July 2023

The J1 League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Kashiwa Reysol lock horns with a struggling Shonan Bellmare side in an important encounter at the Kashiwa Hitachi Stadium on Saturday.

Kashiwa Reysol vs Shonan Bellmare Preview

Shonan Bellmare are currently rooted to the bottom of the J1 League standings and have been in dismal form so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 4-1 defeat at the hands of Yokohama F. Marinos last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Kashiwa Reysol, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have also struggled this season. The hosts suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against FC Tokyo in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Kashiwa Reysol vs Shonan Bellmare Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Kashiwa Reysol have a good recent record against Shonan Bellmare and have won nine out of the last 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Shonan Bellmare's five victories.

Shonan Bellmare have scored 25 goals in their 18 matches in the J1 League so far - the highest tally among the bottom seven in the league table.

Kashiwa Reysol are winless in their last eight J1 League matches, losing five matches and picking up three draws since a 2-1 victory against Shonan Bellmare in May this year.

Shonan Bellmare have won only one of their last six matches against Kashiwa Reysol in the J1 League, with their only victory during this period coming by a 2-1 margin last year.

Kashiwa Reysol vs Shonan Bellmare Prediction

Kashiwa Reysol can pack a punch on their day but have been a shadow of their former selves this season. The hosts have a good squad at their disposal and will need to be at their best going into the match this weekend.

Shonan Bellmare have also failed to meet expectations this season and need to turn their campaign around. Kashiwa Reysol are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Kashiwa Reysol 2-1 Shonan Bellmare

Kashiwa Reysol vs Shonan Bellmare Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Kashiwa Reysol

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Kashiwa Reysol to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mao Hosoya to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes