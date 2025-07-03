Kashiwa Reysol vs Tokyo Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5th 2025

Kashiwa Reysol will welcome Tokyo to the Sankyo Frontier Kashiwa Stadium in the J1 League on Saturday. The hosts are second in the league table with 41 points, the same as league leaders Kashima Antlers. The capital club have seven wins and are 16th in the standings.

Ad

Kashiwa are unbeaten in their last three league outings. After a 3-3 draw against Kyoto Sanga last month, they bounced back with a 2-0 away win over Shimizu S-Pulse. Tojiro Kubo broke the deadlock in the eighth minute, and Sachiro Toshima doubled their lead in the 23rd minute.

The visitors made it two wins in a row last week, recording a 2-1 home triumph over Yokohama FC. They conceded in the fourth minute, and Motoki Nagakura equalized in the 85th minute. Masato Morishige scored the winner from the penalty spot in the 14th minute of injury time.

Ad

Trending

Kashiwa Reysol vs Tokyo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 62 times in all competitions. Kashiwa have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 28 wins. The visitors are not far behind with 23 wins, and 11 games have ended in draws.

The reverse fixture in April ended in a 1-1 draw.

Three of the last five meetings between them have ended in draws, and both teams have one win to their name.

The capital club have lost three of their last four away games in the J1 League.

Kashiwa are winless in their last two home games, conceding three goals apiece in both.

The visitors have seen over 2.5 goals in six of their last seven games across all competitions.

Ad

Kashiwa Reysol vs Tokyo Prediction

Taiyō-Ō head into the match on a three-game unbeaten streak, scoring eight goals while keeping two clean sheets. They are unbeaten in their last two home meetings against the visitors, playing out a draw.

The capital club have lost just one of their last five games, and they have scored at least two goals in four games in that period. Notably, they have lost four of their last five away games in all competitions.

Ad

Considering Kashiwa's current form and Tokyo's poor recent away record, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Kashiwa Reysol 2-1 Tokyo

Kashiwa Reysol vs Tokyo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Kashiwa Reysol to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More