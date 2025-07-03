Kashiwa Reysol vs Tokyo Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5th 2025

Kashiwa Reysol will welcome Tokyo to the Sankyo Frontier Kashiwa Stadium in the J1 League on Saturday. The hosts are second in the league table with 41 points, the same as league leaders Kashima Antlers. The capital club have seven wins and are 16th in the standings.
Kashiwa are unbeaten in their last three league outings. After a 3-3 draw against Kyoto Sanga last month, they bounced back with a 2-0 away win over Shimizu S-Pulse. Tojiro Kubo broke the deadlock in the eighth minute, and Sachiro Toshima doubled their lead in the 23rd minute.
The visitors made it two wins in a row last week, recording a 2-1 home triumph over Yokohama FC. They conceded in the fourth minute, and Motoki Nagakura equalized in the 85th minute. Masato Morishige scored the winner from the penalty spot in the 14th minute of injury time.
Kashiwa Reysol vs Tokyo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have squared off 62 times in all competitions. Kashiwa have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 28 wins. The visitors are not far behind with 23 wins, and 11 games have ended in draws.
- The reverse fixture in April ended in a 1-1 draw.
- Three of the last five meetings between them have ended in draws, and both teams have one win to their name.
- The capital club have lost three of their last four away games in the J1 League.
- Kashiwa are winless in their last two home games, conceding three goals apiece in both.
- The visitors have seen over 2.5 goals in six of their last seven games across all competitions.
Kashiwa Reysol vs Tokyo Prediction
Taiyō-Ō head into the match on a three-game unbeaten streak, scoring eight goals while keeping two clean sheets. They are unbeaten in their last two home meetings against the visitors, playing out a draw.
The capital club have lost just one of their last five games, and they have scored at least two goals in four games in that period. Notably, they have lost four of their last five away games in all competitions.
Considering Kashiwa's current form and Tokyo's poor recent away record, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Kashiwa Reysol 2-1 Tokyo
Kashiwa Reysol vs Tokyo Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Kashiwa Reysol to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes