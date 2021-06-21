Kashiwa Reysol vs Urawa Reds prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021 

J1 League action continues with Kashiwa Reysol set to host Urawa Reds in the Japanese top-flight at the Sankyo Frontier Kashiwa Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts have lost three games in a row. Their previous game against Sanfrecce Hiroshima on Saturday ended in a 1-0 loss, with Keiya Shiihashi scoring an own goal in the 78th minute.

Urawa Reds suffered their first loss in 11 games in their previous outing against Shonan Bellmare. Takuya Okamoto, on loan from the Urawa Reds, scored the winning goal against his parent side in the 88th minute.

Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo have moved to the top 10 while Kashiwa Reysol dropped to the danger zone after their continuous defeat.



This is how the teams stand after Matchweek 18 of the 2021 MEIJI YASUDA J1 LEAGUE.



Kashiwa Reysol vs Urawa Reds Head-to-Head

Both Kashiwa Reysol and Urawa Reds were part of the 'Original Eight clubs' of the former Japanese Super League and have a long-standing rivalry.

They have faced each other 107 times across all competitions. With 47 wins, the visiting side have the upper hand in the fixture but they have only one win to their name in the last eight encounters with Taiyō-Ō.

The hosts have 39 wins to their name and the spoils have been shared 21 times between the two sides. They last squared off at Wednesday's venue in a Japanese League Cup group stage fixture in May. The game ended dramatically with Urawa Reds scoring twice in injury time to hold Reysol to a 3-3 draw.

Kashiwa Reysol form guide across all competitions: L-W-L-L-D

Urawa Reds form guide across all competitions: L-D-W-W-D

Kashiwa Reysol vs Urawa Reds Team News

Kashiwa Reysol

Sachiro Toshima is a long-term absentee and has not played a single game this campaign on account of a leg injury.

Emerson Santos, Pedro Raul and Matheus Sávio have not featured for the hosts in over a month and are doubts for this fixture as well.

Seung-gyu Kim has returned from international duty and should start the game.

Injuries: Sachiro Toshima

Doubtful: Emerson Santos, Pedro Raul, Matheus Sávio

Suspension: None

Urawa Reds

The visiting side do not have any injury concerns for this fixture. They have signed defender Hiroki Sakai from Olympique Marseille but he is not in contention to start yet.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Kashiwa Reysol vs Urawa Reds Predicted XI

Kashiwa Reysol Predicted XI (3-4-3): Seung-Gyu Kim; Taiyo Koga, Takuma Ominami, Yuji Takahashi; Richardson, Dodi, Keiya Shiihashi, Shunki Takahashi; Cristiano, Rodrigo, Yuta Kamiya

Urawa Reds Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Zion Suzuki; Takahiro Akimoto, Tomoaki Makino, Takuya Iwanami, Daigo Nishi; Kai Shibato, Thomas Deng; Yoshio Koisumi, Tatsuya Tanaka, Atsuki Ito; Kasper Junker

Kashiwa Reysol vs Urawa Reds Prediction

Both clubs have struggled at both ends of the pitch in recent games. However, the visiting side have been able to salvage a point from two of their last three games, while the hosts have lost all three.

Given the current form of both teams, a win for the Red Devils looks like the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Kashiwa Reysol 1-2 Urawa Reds

