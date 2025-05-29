Kashiwa Reysol vs Vissel Kobe Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31st 2025

Kashiwa Reysol will host Vissel Kobe at the Sankyo Frontier Kashiwa Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2025 J1 League campaign. The hosts will be keen to return to winning ways and get a victory which could see them end the matchday at the top of the table.

Kashiwa have dropped points in their last two league outings, losing 3-0 to Machida Zelvia before sharing the points in a 1-1 draw against Yokohama last time out. The Sun Kings, who have only narrowly escaped relegation in the past two seasons, have been off to a blistering start this season and are only three points off the top after 18 games played. They will be keen to continue their fine form this weekend.

Vissel Kobe failed to complete a comeback in their 3-2 defeat against Shimizu last weekend, marking their third defeat in their last five games. The defending champions have already lost six of their 17 league outings so far and will need to get back to top form and put together a number of good performances in the coming weeks if they are to defend the title.

Kashiwa Reysol vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The teams have met in 59 previous editions going into this weekend's meeting. Kashiwa have won 33 of those meetings, while nine have ended in draws and Vissel Kobe have won the remaining 17.

Three of the last five meetings between the sides have finished in draws.

The hosts have scored 12 goals across the last 10 editions of this fixture but have also conceded 10 across those games.

The visitors have only failed to get on the scoresheet in two of the last 10 meetings with Kashiwa.

The Sun Kings have the second-best defensive record in the Japanese top flight this season, having conceded only 14 goals after 18 games played.

Kashiwa Reysol vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

The sides are closely matched going into the weekend but Kashiwa will hope to receive a boost from their home advantage, having only lost one league home game so far.

The Ushi will be confident to get a result here but will need to get over their poor recent form to secure all three points on the road.

We expect this match to end in a stalemate.

Prediction: Kashiwa Reysol 1-1 Vissel Kobe

Kashiwa Reysol vs Vissel Kobe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals scored)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of the visitors' last five games)

