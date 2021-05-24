Kashiwa Reysol vs Vissel Kobe prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021 

Kashiwa Reysol will welcome Vissel Kobe to the Sankyo Frontier Kashiwa Stadium on Wednesday, with three points at stake in the J1 League.

Both sides need the points for markedly different reasons. The hosts are slightly above the dropzone in 15th spot and need victory to avoid falling into a relegation dogfight.

Vissel Kobe are fairly comfortable in mid-table, having garnered 24 points from 15 matches played.

Kahshiwa Reysol come into this game off the back of a 1-1 draw with Yokohama F. Marinos. Two goals in the final 10 minutes saw the sides share the spoils at fulltime.

Vissel Kobe fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Urawa Reds. Tatsuya Tanaka and Kasper Junker scored second-half goals to give the hosts all three points.

Nos vemos en el Noevir Stadium 👍🏼😉

ノエビアスタジアムで会いましょう — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) May 24, 2021

Kashiwa Reysol vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head

Kashiwa Reysol have 17 wins in their last 28 meetings with Vissel Kobe, two games ended in a draw, while Kobe were victorious on nine occasions.

Their most recent meeting came on 10 October 2020 when Ataru Esaka and Michael Olunga scored braces to help Reysol race into a four-goal lead. Three late goals from Vissel Kobe threatened a comeback that ultimately never came in a 4-3 defeat.

The hosts are currently on a poor run of form that has seen them fail to win any of their last seven games in all competitions. Vissel Kobe have fared slightly better with two wins in their last six games.

Kashiwa Reysol form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-L-D

Vissel Kobe form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-D

Kashiwa Reysol vs Vissel Kobe Team News

Kashiwa Reysol

The hosts have two players sidelined for the visit of Vissel Kobe. Sachiro Toshima and Yuji Takahashi are unavailable for selection, while defender Yuta Someya is a doubt for the clash.

Injuries: Sachiro Toshima, Yuji Takahashi

Doubtful: Yuta Someya

Vissel Kobe

Forward Junya Tanaka is a doubt for this fixture but there are no suspension concerns for manager Atsuhiro Miura.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Junya Tanaka

Kashiwa Reysol vs Vissel Kobe Predicted XI

Kashiwa Reysol Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Seung-Gyu Kim (GK); Taiyo Koga, Takuma Ominami, Takumi Kamijima, Naoki Kawaguchi; Dodi, Keiya Shiihashi; Hayato Nakama, Ataru Esaka, Yuta Kamiya; Mao Hosoya

Vissel Kobe Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daiya Maekawa (GK); Gotoku Sakai, Thomas Vermaelen, Rhuho Kikuchi, Tetsushi Yamakawa; Hotaru Yagamuchi, Yuta Goke; Kyogo Furuhashi, Andres Iniesta, Daiju Sasaki; Shion Inoue

Kashiwa Reysol vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

Neither side is overtly attack-minded, which suggests that this could be a low-scoring game with few chances.

The hosts have struggled to get going in recent weeks and an underachieving Vissel Kobe could take advantage of this. We are predicting a narrow victory for the visitors.

Prediction: Kashiwa Reysol 0-1 Vissel Kobe