Kashiwa Reysol vs Vissel Kobe prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22

The J1 League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Vissel Kobe take on Kashiwa Reysol on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Kashiwa Reysol are currently in fourth place in the J1 League standings and have been impressive this season. The hosts edged Tsukuba University to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Vissel Kobe, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled so far. The away side edged Kataller Toyama to a 3-2 victory this month and will need to step up in this match.

Kashiwa Reysol vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head

Kashiwa Reysol have a good record against Vissel Kobe and have won 18 of the 30 matches played between the two teams. Vissel Kobe have managed 10 victories against Kashiwa Reysol and will look to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2020 and ended in a 4-3 victory for Kashiwa Reysol. Vissel Kobe gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to be more robust this weekend.

Kashiwa Reysol form guide in the J1 League: W-W-D-L-D

Vissel Kobe form guide in the J1 League: W-D-L-L-W

Kashiwa Reysol vs Vissel Kobe Team News

Kashiwa Reysol

Yuki Moto remains an injury concern for Kashiwa Reysol and might not feature in this game. The hosts are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Yuki Moto

Suspended: None

Vissel Kobe

Sergi Samper, Noriaki Fujimoto, and Daiju Sasaki remain sidelined with injuries at the moment. Tomoaki Makino is also carrying a knock at the moment and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Sergi Samper, Noriaki Fujimoto, Daiju Sasaki

Doubtful: Tomoaki Makino

Suspended: None

Kashiwa Reysol vs Vissel Kobe Predicted XI

Kashiwa Reysol Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kim Seung-Gyu; Takuma Ominami, Yuji Takahashi, Taiyo Koga; Hiromu Mitsumaru, Dodi, Sachiro Toshima, Naoki Kawaguchi; Tomoya Koyamatsu, Matheus Sávio, Mao Hosoya

Vissel Kobe Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daiya Maekawa; Ryuho Kikuchi, Yuki Kobayashi, Gotoku Sakai, Leo Osaki; Tetsushi Yamakawa, Yuta Goke, Andres Iniesta, Koya Yuruki; Bojan Krkic, Yoshinori Muto

Kashiwa Reysol vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

Vissel Kobe have endured a dismal season so far and face an uphill battle in the coming weeks. The likes of Andres Iniesta and Bojan Krkic have plenty of experience at their disposal and will need to step up on Saturday.

Kashiwa Reysol can pack a punch on their day and have an impressive record in this fixture. The hosts are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Kashiwa Reysol 3-1 Vissel Kobe

