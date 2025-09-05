Kashiwa Reysol vs Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7th 2025

Kashiwa Reysol will host Yokohama F. Marinos at the Sankyo Frontier Kashiwa Stadium on Sunday in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the 2025 Japanese J.League Cup campaign. The hosts are one step into the semifinals and will focus on completing what they started in the first leg.

Kashiwa were clinical in front of goal and were rewarded for it as they picked up a 4-1 win when they visited the Nissan Stadium during the week and will now go into Sunday's game with a comfortable three-goal advantage. The Sun Kings are having one of their best seasons in recent years as they are close title contenders in the Japanese top flight and are only a few wins away from winning their first J League Cup in 12 years.

Yokohama FM are on an even longer cup drought with their fourth and most recent J.League triumph coming way back in the 2001 season. Sunday's visitors, who sit just outside the drop zone in the J1 League, created a plethora of chances in the first leg but failed to capitalize on them and will be hoping to turn things around this weekend.

Kashiwa Reysol vs Yokohama F. Marinos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 68 previous occasions going into the weekend. Kashiwa won 32 of those games, 12 ended in draws while Yokohama won the remaining 24.

The hosts have scored nine goals across the last five editions of this fixture.

The visitors have scored five goals across the last five meetings with Reysol but have only won one of those games.

Only three teams in the Japanese top flight have scored more goals than Kashiwa Reysol’s 42 so far this season.

Yokohama FM have the joint-third worst offensive record in the league with only 26 goals scored after 28 games.

Kashiwa Reysol vs Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction

Kashiwa are comfortable favorites to get the win and will only need to avoid complacency to repeat Wednesday's success.

Marinos will need to be at their best to get a result and can only rely on the magic of the cup if they are to overturn their first-leg defeat and advance to the semifinals.

Prediction: Kashiwa Reysol 2-1 Yokohama F. Marinos

Kashiwa Reysol vs Yokohama F. Marinos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kashiwa to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in six of the hosts’ last seven games)

