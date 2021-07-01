Kashiwa Reysol vs Yokohama F. Marinos  prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021 

Kashiwa Reysol will host Yokohama F. Marinos in a matchday 21 fixture in the J1 League on Saturday.

The home side picked up a thrilling 4-2 away victory over Shonan Belmare last weekend. Incredibly, Reysol scored three injury-time goals to secure a comeback victory in a game that saw two goals for Belmare disallowed after VAR reviews.

Yokohoma F. Marinos secured a narrow 1-0 away win over Tokushima Vortis last Saturday. A first-half own goal by Takeru Kishimoto gave Marinos the victory.

The victory helped the Tricolor consolidate their second place in the league table. However, they are 15 points behind defending champions and runaway leaders Kawasaki Frontale.

Kashiwa Reysol have a different reality and are in 16th place, just two points above the dropzone having played more games than the clubs beneath them.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Lionel Messi makes decision on Barcelona future, Manchester United make €85M bid for Sancho and more

Kashiwa Reysol vs Yokohama F. Marinos Head-to-Head

Kashiwa Reysol have 16 wins from their 37 games against Yokohama F. Marinos. Ten previous games ended in a share of the spoils, while Marinos were victorious on 11 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in May when two goals in the final eight minutes ensured the two sides shared the spoils in a matchday 15 fixture.

The home side have two wins from their last five games. Yokohama F. Marinos have won two and drawn one in the same sequence.

Kashiwa Reysol form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-L

Yokohama F. Marinos form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-D

Also Read: Seven European clubs to win a treble

Kashiwa Reysol vs Yokohama F. Marinos Team News

Kashiwa Reysol

There are no suspensions or injury concerns for the hosts. Yuta Someya is a doubt for Marinos' visit but Pedro Raul recovered from his injury to lead the line last week and could do so once again.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Yuta Someya

Yokohama F. Marinos

There are no known suspensions or injury concerns for Yokohama F. Marinos.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Also Read: Six greatest players who never received an international cap

Kashiwa Reysol vs Yokohama F. Marinos Predicted XI

Kashiwa Reysol Predicted XI (5-3-2): Masato Sasaki (GK); Hiromu Mitsumaru, Taiyo Koga, Tatsuya Yamashita, Takuma Ominami, Naoki Kawaguchi; Dodi, Richardson Fernandes, Sachiro Toshima; Raul Pedro, Yusuke Segawa

Yokohama F. Marinos Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yohei Takaoka (GK); Takuya Wada, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Thiago Martins, Ryuta Koike; Takahiro Ogihara, Tomoki Iwata; Marcos Junior; Daizen Maeda, Ado Pnaiwu, Elber

Kashiwa Reysol vs Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction

Yokohama F. Marinos are favorites here and have a good opportunity to make it three consecutive victories on the bounce.

Kashiwa Reysol are swimming in murky relegation waters and are unlikely to go gung-ho in attack which means that they might not threaten Marinos' backline.

We are predicting a narrow victory for the visitors.

Prediction: Kashiwa Reysol 0-1 Yokohama F. Marinos

Also Read: Jim Beglin's column - Euro 2020: 5 players who have surprised everyone with their performances

Help us improve our previews and prediction section. Take a 30 second survey now.

Fabrizio Romano now has an exclusive column on Sportskeeda! Check here

Edited by Peter P