Kasimpasa vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7th 2025

Kasimpasa will host Besiktas at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium on Monday in another round of the 2024-25 Turkish Super Lig campaign. The home side have picked up important points in recent games after struggling in February and early March and are pushing for consecutive top-half league finishes.

They secured a hard-fought 2-0 win away at Samsunspor in their last match, with Mamadou Fall opening the scoring midway through the first half before Nuno Da Costa sealed the points late in the day with his 10th league strike of the campaign.

Besiktas, meanwhile, have hit a rough patch in recent games, although they remain on course for continental football. They picked up a 2-1 win over defending champions Galatasaray in their last league outing, featuring goals from former Benfica duo Rafa Silva and Gedson Fernandes, before suffering a disappointing 3-1 home defeat to Goztepe in the quarterfinals of the domestic cup on Thursday.

The visitors sit fourth in the league standings with 47 points from 27 matches and will be looking to return to winning ways on Monday.

Kasimpasa vs Besiktas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark the 45th meeting between Kasimpasa and Besiktas. The home side have won 10 of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won 26 times, with their other eight contests ending level.

The hosts have won their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2021.

Besiktas have the second-best defensive record in the Turkish top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 27.

Kasimpasa have scored 49 goals in the Super Lig this season. Only Fenerbahce (67) and Galatasaray (69) have scored more.

Kasimpasa vs Besiktas Prediction

Apaçiler are on a run of consecutive victories after going winless in their previous five matches. They are undefeated in their last six home league matches and will head into the midweek clash with confidence.

Besiktas, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four competitive outings. They, however, remain the better side ahead of Monday's clash and should win this one.

Prediction: Kasimpasa 1-2 Besiktas

Kasimpasa vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Besiktas to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of their last five matchups)

