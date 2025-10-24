Kasimpasa vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | October 26th 2025

Kasimpasa will host Besiktas at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2025-26 Turkish Super Lig campaign. The hosts will be looking to return to winning ways and avoid falling into the drop zone so early in the season.

Kasimpasa’s struggles continued on Monday as they fell to an humbling 2-0 defeat at the hands of Eyupspor, marking their fourth league defeat after nine games played. The Apaches had a comfortable mid-table finish last season but have started off this campaign on a poor note with only two wins so far and will be keen to turn things around in the coming weeks to avoid being in a relegation battle by mid-season.

Besiktas have had a much better start to the campaign than their hosts as they sit in sixth place with five wins from nine games but will have their focus on moving into the European qualification spots. The Black Eagles fell to a disappointing 2-1 loss against newly-promoted Gençlerbirliği before the international break but returned to winning ways by getting a 2-0 away win against Konyaspor on Wednesday and will be hoping to build momentum going into the weekend.

Kasimpasa vs Besiktas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 46th meeting between the two sides. Kasimpasa have won 10 of the previous meetings, and nine have ended in draws while Besiktas have won the remaining 26.

The hosts have only lost one of the last five editions of this fixture and have only failed to get on the scoresheet in one of the last 21.

The visitors have scored a decent nine goals across the last five meetings between the sides but have conceded 11 in that period.

Both teams have conceded 11 goals apiece in the Turkish top flight this season after nine games played.

Only three teams in the league have scored fewer goals than Kasimpasa's eight.

Kasimpasa vs Besiktas Prediction

Apaçiler are underdogs despite being at home and will need to be at their best to get a result against a side with a lot more quality.

Kara Kartallar will rely on their much better offensive form to get a result but will need to avoid complacency to ensure they get maximum points.

Prediction: Kasimpasa 1-2 Besiktas

Kasimpasa vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Besiktas to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in each of their last six matchups)

