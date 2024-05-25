Kasimpasa vs Besiktas prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Super Lig 2023-24

Kasimpasa and Besiktas bring their Super Lig campaign to an end when they go head-to-head at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium on Sunday (May 26). Serdar Topraktepe’s men head into the weekend after clinching the Turkish Cup title.

The hosts continue to struggle away from home, as they were held to a goalless draw by Caykur Rizespor at the Caykur Didi Stadium last weekend. While Sami Uğurlu’s men are winless in three road games, they return home, where they are on a two-game winning run, seeing off Samsunspor and Antalyaspor respectively.

With 53 points from 37 matches, Kasimpasa are seventh in the Super Lig, three points and two places behind Sunday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Besiktas secured their 11th Turkish Cup title with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Trabzonspor in the final. With that result, Topraktepe’s men have booked their spot in the UEFA Europa League, securing European football following a challenging campaign.

Besiktas head into the season finale unbeaten in five games across competitions, winning three, since the start of May.

Kasimpasa vs Besiktas Head-to-Head

With 16 wins from their last 29 meetings, Besiktas boast a superior record against Kasimpasa, who have picked up eight wins.

Kasimpasa Form Guide: D-W-L-W-L

Besiktas Form Guide: W-D-D-W-W

Kasimpasa vs Besiktas Team News

Kasimpasa

Kasimpasa will be without the services of Erdem Cetinkaya and Dries Saddiki, who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Erdem Cetinkaya, Dries Saddiki

Suspended: None

Besiktas

Besiktas head into the game without several key players, who are on the sidelines due to injuries. Gedson Fernandes is suspended, while Daniel Amartey misses out due to personal reasons.

Injured: Jackson Muleka, Tayfur Bingol, Rachid Ghezzal, Ante Rebic

Suspended: Gedson Fernandes

Unavailable: Daniel Amartey

Kasimpasa vs Besiktas Predicted XIs

Kasimpasa (4-1-4-1): Andreas Gianniotis; Gokhan Gul, Jackson Porozo, Sadik Ciftpinar, Mortadha Ouanes; Loret Sadiku; Mamadou Fall, Haris Hajradinovic, Aytac Kara, Julien Ngoy; Nuno da Costa

Besiktas (4-1-4-1): Ersin Destanoglu; Jonas Svensson, Omar Colley, Tayyib Talha Sanuc, Arthur Masuaku; Ali Elmusrati; Semih Kilicsoy, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ege Tiknaz, Milot Rashica; Cenk Tosun

Kasimpasa vs Besiktas Prediction

With the thrill from clinching the cup title still lingering in the air, Besiktas will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence as they look to end the campaign on a high. While the hosts should put up a fight, expect Besiktas to do just enough to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Kasimpasa 1-2 Besiktas