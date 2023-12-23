Kasimpasa vs Caykur Rizespor Prediction and Betting Tips | December 25th 2023

Kasimpasa and Caykur Rizespor return to action in the Turkish Super League when they square off in a mouth-watering Christmas Day fixture on Monday.

Both sides are currently separated by just three points in the top half of the table and we anticipate a thrilling contest ensuing at the Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium.

Kasimpasa failed to return to winning ways last Wednesday when they were held to a goalless draw by Antalyaspor at the New Antalya Stadium.

This followed a somewhat disappointing 4-2 loss against league strugglers Samsunspor on December 9 which saw their two-match winning run come to an end.

Kasimpasa are currently ninth in the Super Lig table, having picked up 22 points from 16 matches so far.

Elsewhere, Caykur Rizespor turned in a performance of the highest quality last time out when they cruised to a 5-1 victory over bottom-dwellers Pendikspor.

Ilhan Palut’s men have now gone six consecutive games without defeat across all competitions, claiming four wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss against Gaziantep on November 6.

With 25 points from 16 matches, Rizespor are currently sixth in the league standings, two points behind fourth-placed Trabzonspor.

Kasimpasa vs Caykur Rizespor Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 26 meetings between the sides, Kasimpasa boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Caykur Rizespor have picked up eight wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Kasimpasa have won their last three home games against Palut’s men, scoring seven goals and conceding just once since a 1-0 loss in January 2019.

Rizespor have failed to win their last five away matches, picking up just two points from a possible 15 since a 2-1 victory at Konyaspor on September 16.

Kasimpasa have won all but one of their last five home games across all competitions, with a slender 4-3 defeat against Kayserispor on November 11 being the exception.

Kasimpasa vs Caykur Rizespor Prediction

Looking at recent results between Kasimpasa and Caykur Rizespor, we anticipate an action-packed contest at the Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium.

Rizespor have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and we fancy them claiming all three points, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Kasimpasa 1-2 Caykur Rizespor

Kasimpasa vs Caykur Rizespor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rizespor to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in seven of Kasimpasa’s last nine outings)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of the hosts’ last seven games)

