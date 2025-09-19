Kasimpasa vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21st 2025

Kasimpasa will host Fenerbahce at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2025-26 Turkish Super Lig campaign. The home side endured a difficult start to their season, picking up where they left off last season, but have secured points in back-to-back games and sit 12th in the table with four points.
After picking up their first win of the campaign last weekend, Kasimpasa traded tackles with Samsunspor on Wednesday. The game ended goalless, with Apaçiler managing just one shot on target in the opposition box throughout.
Fenerbahce also secured maximum points in their game at the weekend as they beat Trabzonspor 1-0. They, however, had to settle for a point on during the week as they played out a 2-2 draw with Alanyaspor and were well on course for victory before a goalkeeping blunder from Irfan Can Egribayat in the 93rd minute saw their opponents snatch a point.
The visitors, who sit second in the league table, are already four points behind rivals Galatasaray after the opening five rounds and will be desperate to cut that gap soon to remain within touching distance.
Kasimpasa vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 47 meetings between the two teams. Kasimpasa have won just four of those games while Fenerbache have won 39 times, with their other four contests ending level.
- The visitors have won their last 13 games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 2021.
- The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 13 games in this fixture.
- Fenerbahce have scored nine goals in the Super Lig this season. Only league leaders Galatasaray (15) have managed more.
Kasimpasa vs Fenerbahce Prediction
Kasimpasa are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings after losing each of their previous four league games. They have, however, lost their last four games at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium and have a mountain to climb if they are to snap that streak on Sunday.
Sarı Kanaryalar will be gutted not to have come away with maximum points during the week and will be desperate to put out a response here. They have found joy in this fixture historically and should come out on top this weekend.
Prediction: Kasimpasa 1-2 Fenerbache
Kasimpasa vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Fenerbahce to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES