Kasimpasa vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17th 2024

The action continues in round 30 of the Turkish Super Lig as Kasimpasa and Galatasaray lock horns at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium on Sunday.

Okan Buruk’s men head into the weekend on a four-game winning streak against the hosts and will be looking to extend this dominant run.

Kasimpasa returned to winning ways last Sunday when they fought back from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Istanbulspor at the Esenyurt Necmi Kadioglu Stadium.

Prior to that, Sami Ugurlu’s side were on a three-game winless run, losing once and picking up two draws since mid-February.

With 43 points from 29 matches, Kasimpasa are currently fifth in the Super Lig table, three points behind fourth-placed Besiktas in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Galatasaray, on the other hand, turned in a performance of the highest quality last time out when they cruised to a 6-2 victory over Caykur Rizespor on home turf.

Buruk’s men have now won their last 10 league matches, stretching back to a 1-1 draw with Sivasspor on January 11.

With 78 points from 29 matches, Galatasaray currently sit at the top of the Super Lig standings, two points above second-placed Fenerbahce.

Kasimpasa vs Galatasaray Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Galatasaray hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 19 of the last 29 meetings between the two teams

Kasimpasa have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Galatasaray are on a four-game winning streak against Ugurlu’s men, scoring eight goals and conceding four since a 3-1 loss in January 2022.

Kasimpasa are unbeaten in their last four home matches, picking up two wins and two draws since January’s 1-0 cup loss against Bandirmaspor.

Galatasaray are on a run of 17 consecutive Super Lig games without defeat, picking up 15 wins and two draws since November’s 2-1 loss at Hatayspor.

Kasimpasa vs Galatasaray Prediction

The last six Super Lig meetings between Kasimpasa and Galataraay have produced a combined 20 goals and we anticipate another action-packed contest this weekend.

Galatasaray are currently firing on all cylinders in the league and we see them claiming all three points once again.

Prediction: Kasimpasa 1-3 Galatasaray

Kasimpasa vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in seven of their last eight clashes)