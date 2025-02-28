Kasimpasa vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2, 2025

Kasimpasa host Galatasaray at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium on Sunday in the Turkish Super Lig. The hosts will hope o bounce back from their losing streak on their return to league action this weekend.

Apaçiler were thrashed 5-0 by Goztepe in the domestic cup during the week, marking their their third consecutive defeat following a 3-1 loss to Fenerbahce and 2-1 loss to Antalyaspor last weekend. The hosts are ninth in the league but could fall to 13th by the end of the matchday should they fail to pick up points against the league leaders.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, have more than double their hosts’ points in the league, having gone unbeaten in 24 games to stay on course for a successful title defence. The visitors' last league outing finished in a goalless draw with Fenerbahce.

Kasimpasa vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 44th meeting between the two sides, with Kasimpasa trailing 28-7.

The hosts have won one of the last 10 editions of this fixture.

Galatasaray have been in fine goalscoring form in this fixture, scoring 13 goals in their last five meetings.

The reverse fixture earlier this season ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Kasimpasa have scored 42 goals in 24 games in the top division. Only Galatasaray (59) and Fenerbahce (60) have scored more.

Kasimpasa have conceded 47 goals; only bottom-placed Adana Demirspor (57) have shipped more.

Cimbom (23) have the joint-best defensive record in the league.

Kasimpasa vs Galatasaray Prediction

Kasimpasa are underdogs despite being at home and will have to put up their best performance to get a result against a side with much more quality.

Galatasaray will be confident to keep their unbeaten run going and will be relying on their much better offensive and defensive records to get all three points.

Prediction: Kasimpasa 1-2 Galatasaray

Kasimpasa vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Galatasaray

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of their last 10 meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in nine of their last 10 matchups.)

