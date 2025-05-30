Kasimpasa vs Goztepe Prediction and Betting Tips | May 30, 2025 

Kasimpasa and Goztepe square off on the final matchday of the Turkish Super Lig on Friday at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadyumu.
The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw at Gaziantep. Kasimpasa were two goals down at the break, thanks to goals from Alexandru Maxim and Badou Ndiaye. Mamadou Fall and Nuno Da Costa netted after the break to ensure the two sides cancelled each other out.
Goztepe, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 home defeat to champions Galatasaray. Kaan Ayhan broke the deadlock with 20 minutes left before Alvaro Morata made it 2-0 in injury time.
The stalemate left Stanimir Stoilov's side in eighth spot in the standings, garnering 47 points from 35 games, level on points with ninth-placed Kasimpasa.
Kasimpasa vs Goztepe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Kasimpasa have 10 wins from their last 22 head-to-head games with Goztepe, losing five.
- Their most recent clash in February saw Goztepe secure a 5-0 away win in the reverse fixture.
- Five of their last seven head-to-head games have seen one side fail to score.
- Four of Kasimpasa's last five games have seen both sides score.
- Five of Goztepe's last six games have had goals at both ends.
- Four of Kasimpasa's last six games have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.
Kasimpasa vs Goztepe Prediction
Neither side have anything left to play for on the final day, with who finishes above the other all that's left to decide. Kasimpasa need to win to climb above their visitors owing to their loss in the reverse fixture.
Kasimpasa's games have typically been high-scoring, with five of their last seven games in front of their fans producing three goals or more. Goztepe hold the advantage in the head-to-head, so a draw will be enough for them to finish above their hosts.
Although either side could nick a win, expect the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: Kasimpasa 2-2 Goztepe
Kasimpasa vs Goztepe Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals