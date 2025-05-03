Kasimpasa vs Trabzonspor Prediction and Betting Tips | May 5th 2025

Kasimpasa will host Trabzonspor at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium on Monday in another round of the 2024-25 Turkish Super Lig campaign. The home side have had mixed results this season but remain keen on a top-half league finish as they sit 11th in the league table with 42 points from 31 matches.

Ad

They returned to winning ways last time out with a 3-1 home victory over Sivasspor, with Can Keles and Mamadou Fall handing the Apaciler a two-goal lead heading into the break before team captain Aytac Kara sealed the points from the spot late in the game.

Trabzonspor, meanwhile, are in fine form as they continue their push for continental football. They picked up a hard-fought 4-3 win over Alanyaspor last weekend, with three different players getting on the scoresheet for Karadeniz Fırtınası in the first half.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit seventh in the league standings with 45 points. They are seven points behind Besiktas in fourth place with five games left to play and will be looking to cut that gap on Monday.

Kasimpasa vs Trabzonspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 38 meetings between Kasimpasa and Trabzonspor. The hosts have won nine of those games while the visitors have won 17 times.

There have been 12 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Kasimpasa have scored 53 goals in the Turkish top-flight this season, the third-highest in the competition so far. They have, however, conceded 55 goals, the third-worst defensive record in the division.

Only two of Trabzonspor's 12 league wins this season have come on the road.

Ad

Kasimpasa vs Trabzonspor Prediction

Apaciler's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will be looking to build on that next week. They are undefeated in their last eight home league outings and will fancy their chances of a positive result here.

Karadeniz Fırtınası have won their last four games on the trot and have lost just one of their last eight. They have, however, struggled for results on the road this season and may have to settle for a point here.

Ad

Prediction: Kasimpasa 2-2 Trabzonspor

Kasimpasa vs Trabzonspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More