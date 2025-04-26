Kawasaki Frontale vs Al Sadd Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2025 

Kawasaki Frontale and Al Sadd trade tackles in an AFC Champions League quarter-final on Sunday at Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium.

Frontale are coming off a goalless home draw with Tokyo Verdy in the J1 League. Sadd, meanwhile, claimed a 3-0 victory over Al Ahli Doha in the Qatar Cup semi-final. They went ahead through Matej Mitrovic's own goal on the half-hour mark. Tarek Salman and Rafa Mujica's second-half goals helped their side book a date with Al Duhail in the final.

The Wolf now shift their attention to the continent, where they booked their spot at this stage with a 4-1 aggregate win over Al Wasl in the Round of 16, while Frontale qualified with a 4-1 aggregate win over Shenghai Shenhua.

Yokohama F. Marinos or Al Nassr await the winner of this tie in the semi-final.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Al Sadd Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Al Sadd are on a 10-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning nine.

Kawasaki are winless in their last five games..

Four of Frontale's last five games have seen both sides score.

Sadd's last seven games have produced at least three goals.

Seven of Frontale's last eight games have been level at the break.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Al Sadd Prediction

Kawasai have struggled for form domestically in the last few weeks and are still seeking their first continental crown. They have won six of their last seven games in this tournament, scoring at least twice in each victory but have shown a penchant for draws, with four of their last five ending in stalemates.

Al Sadd, meanwhile, are flying high, riding a seven-game winning run across competitions, scoring at least thrice in each win. They have defended their league title, making it four QSL crowns in the last five and are also through to the cup final, putting them on course for a continental treble.

ExpectFelix Bas Sanchez' side to advance with a narrow victory and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Kawasaki 1-2 Al Sadd

Kawasaki Frontale vs Al Sadd Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Saad to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More