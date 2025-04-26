Kawasaki Frontale vs Al Sadd Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2025 

Kawasaki Frontale and Al Sadd trade tackles in an AFC Champions League quarter-final on Sunday at Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium.
Frontale are coming off a goalless home draw with Tokyo Verdy in the J1 League. Sadd, meanwhile, claimed a 3-0 victory over Al Ahli Doha in the Qatar Cup semi-final. They went ahead through Matej Mitrovic's own goal on the half-hour mark. Tarek Salman and Rafa Mujica's second-half goals helped their side book a date with Al Duhail in the final.
The Wolf now shift their attention to the continent, where they booked their spot at this stage with a 4-1 aggregate win over Al Wasl in the Round of 16, while Frontale qualified with a 4-1 aggregate win over Shenghai Shenhua.
Yokohama F. Marinos or Al Nassr await the winner of this tie in the semi-final.
Kawasaki Frontale vs Al Sadd Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
- Al Sadd are on a 10-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning nine.
- Kawasaki are winless in their last five games..
- Four of Frontale's last five games have seen both sides score.
- Sadd's last seven games have produced at least three goals.
- Seven of Frontale's last eight games have been level at the break.
Kawasaki Frontale vs Al Sadd Prediction
Kawasai have struggled for form domestically in the last few weeks and are still seeking their first continental crown. They have won six of their last seven games in this tournament, scoring at least twice in each victory but have shown a penchant for draws, with four of their last five ending in stalemates.
Al Sadd, meanwhile, are flying high, riding a seven-game winning run across competitions, scoring at least thrice in each win. They have defended their league title, making it four QSL crowns in the last five and are also through to the cup final, putting them on course for a continental treble.
ExpectFelix Bas Sanchez' side to advance with a narrow victory and goals at both ends.
Prediction: Kawasaki 1-2 Al Sadd
Kawasaki Frontale vs Al Sadd Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Al Saad to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half