Kawasaki Frontale vs Albirex Niigata Prediction and Betting Tips | June 25th 2025

Kawasaki Frontale will welcome Albirex Niigata to the Todoroki Athletics Stadium in the J1 League on Wednesday. The hosts have won eight of their 20 league games thus far and are eighth in the league table with 32 points. Niigata have registered just four wins and are struggling at 18th place in the standings.

Azzurro Nero saw their seven-game unbeaten streak end last week as they suffered a 2-1 home loss to Vissel Kobe. Yasuto Wakizaka broke the deadlock in the sixth minute to give them an early lead, but Taisei Miyashiro pulled Kobe level four minutes later. He scored again in the second half to help Vissel Kobe register a comeback win.

The visitors, meanwhile, saw their winning streak end after two games in their previous outing as they fell to a 3-2 away loss to Avispa Fukuoka. All five goals were scored in the first half, with Fukuoka bagging a 45th-minute winner.

Trending

Kawasaki Frontale vs Albirex Niigata Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 52 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors having a narrow 25-24 lead in wins and three games ending in draws.

They last met in the J League Cup semifinals in October, and the visitors registered a 6-1 win on aggregate.

Albirex Niigata have the joint-worst defensive record in the J1 League this season, conceding 30 goals in 20 games.

Frontale have lost just one of their last 11 home games in all competitions. Notably, they have scored at least two goals in nine games in that period.

The visitors have lost their last three away games in the J1 League, conceding eight goals while scoring thrice.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Albirex Niigata Prediction

Azzurro Nero have been in good touch recently, losing just one of their last seven league games. They have scored two goals apiece in five games in that period. They went unbeaten in the two J1 League meetings against Niigata last season and registered a 5-1 home win.

Albirex have seen conclusive results in their last seven games across all competitions, suffering four defeats. They have lost three of their last five league games, with all losses registered on their travels.

Frontale have the home advantage here, and considering Niigata's poor away record, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Kawasaki Frontale 2-1 Albirex Niigata

Kawasaki Frontale vs Albirex Niigata Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Kawasaki Frontale to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More