Kawasaki Frontale vs Beijing Guoan prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2021

Kawasaki Frontale and Beijing Guoan will trade tackles on the final matchday of the AFC Champions League group stage on Sunday.

The game is essentially a dead rubber, with Frontale having already secured qualification for the knockout round of the tournament.

The Japanese outfit have picked up the maximum points from five games so far and will be keen on finishing Group I with a 100% record. Beijing Guoan, by contrast, are bottom of the table and have already been eliminated.

Kawasaki Frontale come into the game on the back of a 3-1 victory over Daegu. Leandro Damiao scored a hat-trick to confirm his side's position as group winners.

Beijing Guoan were on the wrong end of a 3-2 defeat to United City. Incredibly, first-half goals from Jiang Wenhao and Jixuan Leng helped the Chinese side into a 2-0 lead at halftime. However, they let their lead slip, with Mark Hartmann spearheading tacomeback victory for United City.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Beijing Guoan Head-to-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between the sides and Beijing Guoan have a better record with two wins to their name.

Kawasaki Frontale's sole victory came in their first leg meeting this term - a 7-0 whitewash that saw six different men get on the scoresheet.

The J1 League side are unbeaten in 35 consecutive matches in all competitions. Guoan are yet to taste victory on the continent this term.

Kawasaki Frontale form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Beijing Guoan form guide: L-L-L-L-D

Kawasaki Frontale vs Beijing Guoan Team News

Kawasaki Frontale

There are no known injury concerns for manager Toru Oniki. Brazilian forward Leandro Damiao could be rewarded for his hat-trick on Thursday with another start.

However, midfielder Joao Schmidt will miss the game through suspension for accumulating yellow cards.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Joao Schmidt

Beijing Guoan

John Hou Saeter, Jonathan Viera and Yang Yu are all unavailable due to injuries they picked up earlier this year.

Injured: John Hou Saeter, Jonathan Viera, Yang Yu

Suspension: None

Kawasaki Frontale vs Beijing Guoan Predicted XI

Kawasaki Frontale Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sung-Ryong Jung (GK); Kyohei Noborizato, Shintaro Kurumaya, Jesiel, Zein Issaka; Yasuto Wakikaza, Kento Tachibanada, Yasuto Wakizaka; Tatsuya Hasegawa, Yu Koboyashio, Leandro Damiao

Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (4-4-2): Quanbo Guo; Mohemati Maibijiang, Shaowen Liang, Qilong Ruan, Dongdong Xu; Wenhao Jiang, Jiaqi Hu, Yucheng Shi, Longfei Xie; Dezhi Duan, Boxi Li

Kawasaki Frontale vs Beijing Guoan Prediction

Despite having already secured qualification as group winners, Kawasaki Frontale will be keen to wrap proceedings up with another victory.

The J1 League champions have been in spectacular form over the last few months and their good run of form could be set to continue with another emphatic victory.

Prediction: Kawasaki Frontale 4-0 Beijing Guoan

Edited by Peter P