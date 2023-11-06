Kawasaki Frontale vs BGPU Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th November 2023

Kawasaki Frontale will play host to BGPU at the Kawasaki Todoroki Stadium in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday.

Kawasaki Frontale vs BGPU Preview

The hosts proved too strong in the reverse fixture when they defeated BGPU 4-2 at home in Pathum Thani. Kawasaki Frontale will enter this meeting in an upbeat mood, hoping to claim another win to stretch their lead in Group I. The Japanese giants are first placed with nine points – three above second-placed Ulsan Hyundai.

Azzurro Nero finished second out of 18 teams in the 2022 J1 League to earn qualification for the AFC Champions League. But they are currently in mid-table this term with few matches to end the 2023 season. They may not return to the next edition of the continental competition as they are currently 11 points adrift of the qualification zone.

BGPU are in search of their first win or draw in the group after three rounds of matches. They were defeated by Ulsan Hyundai (3-1), Johor Darul Ta'zim (4-2) and Kawasaki Frontale (4-2). However, the visitors could count on their impressive away momentum, having won twice and drawn once in their last three trips.

The Rabbit finished ninth in the 2022–23 Thai League 1 but were able to earn a continental spot after winning the Thai FA Cup. They sit third with 18 points after nine rounds of matches in the new season. BGPU first met Kawasaki Frontale in a 2022 friendly, which went in favor of the Japanese side 3-1. Tuesday’s clash will be the sides’ third meeting overall.

Kawasaki Frontale vs BGPU Prediction Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Kawasaki boast seven wins and one draw in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Kawasaki have won four times and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Kawasaki have appeared 10 times in the AFC Champions League while BGPU are in their fourth edition.

BGPU have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five away matches.

Kawasaki have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches while BGPU have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.

Form Guide: Kawasaki – D-W-W-W-W, BGPU – W-D-L-W-W.

Kawasaki Frontale vs BGPU Prediction

Brazilian striker Marcinho and Japanese star Kento Tachibanada have netted two goals each for Kawasaki. They are expected to be a huge attacking threat once again at the Kawasaki Todoroki Stadium.

Cardozo has been BGPU’s shining light despite their uninspiring campaign. The Brazilian has scored three goals and could be a real threat against Kawasaki.

Kawasaki come in as the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Kawasaki 3-1 BGPU

Kawasaki Frontale vs BGPU Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Kawasaki

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Kawasaki to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Kawasaki to score in both halves - Yes