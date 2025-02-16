Kawasaki Frontale vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2025

Kawasaki Frontale will host Central Coast Mariners at the Kawasaki Todoroki Stadium on Tuesday in the final round of the 2024-25 AFC Champions League Elite league stage campaign. The home side have performed well on the continental stage this season and will be looking to finish atop the Eastern region with round-of-16 qualification already in the bag.

They thrashed 10-man Pohang Steelers in the previous round of the competition, with four different players getting on the scoresheet for the Japanese club including So Kawahara, who came off the bench to register his maiden strike for the club. Frontale now sit third in the table with 15 points and are just one point behind Yokohama F. Marinos at the top of the pile.

Central Coast Mariners, meanwhile, have been eliminated from the Champions League after a difficult return to the competition this season. They were beaten 2-1 by JDL last time out, with Alou Kuol's second-half strike sandwiched between goals from their opponents.

The visitors remain rock-bottom in the East with just one point from seven matches and will be desperate to end their league phase campaign this week on a positive note.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark just the third meeting between Kawasaki and Central Coast.

The two teams faced off for the first time in the group stages of the 2009 Champions League Elite campaign, with Frontale winning their home fixture 5-0 and the away fixture 2-1.

Central Coast have conceded 19 goals in the Champions League this season. Only Al-Ain (20) have shipped more.

Kawasaki have the best defensive record in the continental showpiece this season with a goal concession tally of four.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Frontale have won their last six competitive outings stretching back to last season and have scored an outstanding 23 goals in that period. They have won their last four home games on the bounce and will head into the midweek clash with their confidence sky-high.

The Mariners have been poor on the continental stage all season and could see their defensive woes continue on Tuesday.

Prediction: Kawasaki Frontale 3-1 Central Coast Mariners

Kawasaki Frontale vs Central Coast Mariners Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kawasaki to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in nine of the visitors' last 10 matches)

