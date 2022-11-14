Kawasaki Frontale vs Consadole Sapporo Prediction and Betting Tips | November 15, 2022

Kawasaki Frontale and Consadole Sapporo will square off in the final game of the 2022 J League Asia Challenge on Tuesday.

The J League Asia Challenge is a friendly tournament organized by the J League. This is the fourth edition of the competition and both Kawasaki and Consadole played a game apiece against Thailand-based teams earlier this week.

Kawasaki recorded a 3-1 win over BG Pathum United on Saturday while Consadole fell to a 5-2 defeat against Buriram United. Both teams will be looking to head home with a win to their name from this game and are expected to put in solid performances here.

Kawasaki Frontale failed to retain their J League title this season and fell just a couple of points short of champions Yokohama F. Marinos. Consadole Sapporo endured a mid-table finish and ended their campaign in 10th place in the league table.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Consadole Sapporo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 45 times across all competitions. Kawasaki have dominated proceedings against the Hokkaido-based visitors and have 27 wins in these games. Consadole have been able to get the better of the Tokyo-based hosts 12 times while only six games have ended in draws.

Their two meetings in the J League this season produced 14 goals. Both teams recorded home wins, with the game at Todoroki Sports Park (Kawasaki's home) ending in a 5-2 win for Kawasaki Frontale and the game at Sapporo Atsubetsu Park Stadium (Consadole's home) ending in a closely fought 4-3 win for Consadole in October.

The last eight meetings between the two teams have produced conclusive results with six wins for Kawasaki and two for Consadole.

Kawasaki Frontale had the second-best attacking record in the J League this season, scoring 65 goals in 34 games. Consadole, on the other hand, had the second-worst defensive record in the competition, conceding 55 goals in 34 games.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Consadole Sapporo Prediction

Azzurro Nero looked in good touch in their win over BG Pathum and are likely to continue that form here. They finished their league campaign with four wins in a row and their rich form makes them strong favorites in this match.

Consa also finished their campaign with back-to-back wins but fell to a shock 5-2 defeat against Buriram United. Given Frontale's dominance against Consadole in their previous meetings, we expect them to record a comfortable win in this match.

Prediction: Kawasaki Frontale 3-1 Consadole Sapporo

Kawasaki Frontale vs Consadole Sapporo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Kawasaki Frontale

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Kawasaki Frontale to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Marcinho to score or assist any time - Yes

