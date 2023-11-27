Kawasaki Frontale vs Darul Ta'zim Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th November 2023

Kawasaki Frontale will play host to Darul Ta'zim at Kawasaki Todoroki Stadium in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Darul Ta'zim Preview

Kawasaki Frontale have one foot in the next round, after establishing a six-point lead atop the standing. They have 12 points on the board while second and third-placed Ulsan and Darul Ta'zim have six points each. The Japanese side will be looking to seal their qualification to the round of 16 with a win over the visitors.

Azzurro Nero snatched a lone-goal victory in the reverse fixture at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. However, it wasn’t an easy success for the Japanese team and we expect another fierce contest between the sides in the return leg. The hosts are undefeated at home in their last six matches.

Darul Ta'zim are fighting for a second-place finish to book their spot in the round of 16. They will hope to keep their chances intact by avoiding a crash in Kawasaki. However, the battle for the second place could drag on until the final matchday. Claiming maximum points in Kawasaki appears challenging for the Malaysian side.

Harimau Selatan reached the round of 16 in the previous edition - their best record in the competition as yet. Their final game in the group will be against already-eliminated BG Pathum United, which the visitors are expected to win. That game could be a lifeline if they happen to lose to the hosts on Tuesday.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Darul Ta'zim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Kawasaki have won twice and drawn once in their last three clashes with Darul Ta'zim.

Kawasaki have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches at home.

Kawasaki have suffered only one defeat in their last 12 matches in all competitions.

Darul Ta'zim have won four times and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Kawasaki have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches while Darul Ta'zim have won four times and lost once.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Darul Ta'zim Prediction

The hosts boast several sharp forwards, who could destabilize the opponent’s defense. Marcinho, Kento Tachibanada and Yasuto Wakizaka have netted twice each in the group stage.

Bergson and Arif have been Darul Ta'zim’s main attacking threats in the campaign, scoring two goals each. Heberty, Akhyar and Juan Muniz boast one goal each.

Kawasaki come into the match as the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Kawasaki Frontale 3-1 Darul Ta'zim

Kawasaki Frontale vs Darul Ta'zim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Kawasaki Frontale to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Kawasaki to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Darul Ta'zim to score - Yes