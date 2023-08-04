Kawasaki Frontale vs Gamba Osaka Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th August 2023

The J1 League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Gamba Osaka lock horns with Kawasaki Frontale in a crucial encounter at the Todoroki Athletics Stadium on Sunday.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Gamba Osaka Preview

Gamba Osaka are currently in 13th place in the J1 League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Celtic last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Kawasaki Frontale, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The hosts edged Kochi United to a 1-0 victory in the Emperor's Cup in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Gamba Osaka Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Kawasaki Frontale have a slight edge over Gamba Osaka and have won 19 out of the 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Gamba Osaka's 17 victories.

After a winless run of two matches on the trot in the J1 League, Kawasaki Frontale have been unbeaten in their last three matches in the competition.

Gamba Osaka are unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-1 margin at the hands of Kochi United in the Emperor's Cup last month.

Gamba Osaka have conceded 35 goals in their 21 matches in the J1 League so far this season - only Shonan Bellmare, Yokohama FC, and Consadole Sapporo have worse defensive records in the competition.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Gamba Osaka Prediction

Gamba Osaka have managed to turn their campaign around after a decidedly poor start to the season. The away side has good players in their ranks and will look to make the most of their impressive form.

Kawasaki Frontale have been plagued by inconsistency over the past year and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Gamba Osaka are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Kawasaki Frontale 1-3 Gamba Osaka

Kawasaki Frontale vs Gamba Osaka Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Gamba Osaka

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Gamba Osaka to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Juan Alano to score - Yes