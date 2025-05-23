Kawasaki Frontale welcome Gamba Osaka to Todoroki Athletics Stadium in the J1 League on Sunday. Frontale are seventh in the league table and have a two-point lead over ninth-placed Osaka.

Kawasaki are unbeaten in three league games. They drew 2-2 at home to Urawa Reds on Wednesday. Marcinho was on the scoresheet in the first half, while Yusuke Segawa scored after the break.

Gamba, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat at Vissel Kobe in their previous league outing last week. Their poor form continued in the J. League Cup third round, as they suffered a 2-1 loss at Jubilo Iwata.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Gamba Osaka Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 55 times across competitions, with Gamba leading 24-22.

Only leaders Kashima Antlers have drawn fewer games (1) in the J1 League than Gaaamba (2) this season.

Osaka are unbeaten in four meetings against Frontale. Their last clash in October was a 1-1 draw.

Kawasaki are unbeaten in six J1 League home games and have scored at least twice in five games in that period.

Gamba have won one in seven away J1 League games,

Five of their last seven meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Frontale have suffered one loss at home in competitive games since November.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Gamba Osaka Prediction

Kawasaki are unbeaten in eight home games across competitions, scoring 18 times. They have won five of their last seven home meetings against Osaka and have scored at least thrice in five games.

Gamba, meanwhile, are on a three-game losing streak. They have lost three of their last four away games across competitions, conceding eight times. Kawasaki have a good recent home record and should ke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Kawasaki 2-1 Gamba

Kawasaki Frontale vs Gamba Osaka Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Kawasaki to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

