Kawasaki Frontale vs Gamba Osaka prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021 

Kawasaki Frontale will welcome Gamba Osaka to the Kawasaki Todoroki Stadium in a matchday 37 J1 League fixture on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 4-1 victory over Gamba's city rivals Cerezo Osaka last weekend. Leandro Damiao's first-half brace guided the champions to a convincing victory.

Gamba Osaka fell to a 3-1 defeat to Nagoya Grampus on home turf. Jakub Swierczok's first-half brace helped his team leave Osaka with all three points.

The defeat left the Nerazzurri in 13th place on 43 points. Kawasaki Frontale have already been crowned champions, successfully defending their league crown.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Gamba Osaka Head-to-Head

The home side have 17 wins from their last 38 matches against Gamba Osaka. Five matches ended in a draw while Osaka were victorious on 16 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in May when goals from Leandro Damiao and Kaoru Mitoma helped Frontale secure a 2-0 away win.

Both sides have won three of their last five matches in all competitions, with the champions drawing one and Gamba Osaka losing two.

Kawasaki Frontale form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-W

Gamba Osaka form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W

Kawasaki Frontale vs Gamba Osaka Team News

Kawasaki Frontale

Defender Jesiel is the only injury concern for the home side.

Injury: Jesiel

Suspension: None

Gamba Osaka

Jun Ichimori (hamstring), Leandro Pereira (hamstring) and Yuji Ono (hamstring) are all still sidelined with injury issues. Shu Kurata is suspended for the game due to accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: Jun Ichimori, Leandro Pereira, Yuji Ono

Suspension: Shu Kurata

Kawasaki Frontale vs Gamba Osaka Predicted XI

Kawasaki Frontale Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sung-Ryong Jung (GK); Kyohei Noborizato, Shintaro Kurumaya, Shogo Taniguchi, Miki Yamane; Kento Tachibanada, Reo Hatate, Yasuto Wakizaka; Marcinho, Leandro Damiao, Akihiro Ienaga

Gamba Osaka Predicted XI (3-4-3): Masaaki Higashiguchi (GK); Keisuke Karokawa, Shunya Suganuma, Ko Yanagisawa; Hiroki Fujiharu, Yosuke Ideguchi, Yuki Yamamoto, Kosuke Onose; Wellington Silva, Takashi Usami, Patric

Kawasaki Frontale vs Gamba Osaka Prediction

Kawasaki Frontale are heavy favorites to emerge triumphant and despite having already been crowned league champions, they will want to end the campaign on a high.

Gamba Osaka have a decent record against the champions but they are unlikely to match their hosts. We are backing Kawasaki Frontale to secure a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Kawasaki Frontale 3-0 Gamba Osaka

Edited by Shardul Sant