Kawasaki Frontale vs Gamba Osaka prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022

The J1 League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Kawasaki Frontale take on Gamba Osaka on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this week and will want to win this game.

Gamba Osaka are currently in 15th place in the J1 League standings and have struggled this season. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Shonan Bellmare last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Kawasaki Frontale, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The hosts slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Cerezo Osaka in their previous game and will need to step up this weekend.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Gamba Osaka Head-to-Head

Kawasaki Frontale have a slight edge over Gamba Osaka and have won 18 of the 40 matches played between the two teams. Gamba Osaka have managed 16 victories against Kawasaki Frontale and can trouble their opponents on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams struggled on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Kawasaki Frontale form guide in the J1 League: L-D-W-L-L

Gamba Osaka form guide in the J1 League: L-D-W-L-L

Kawasaki Frontale vs Gamba Osaka Team News

Kawasaki Frontale

Kyohei Noborizato and Jesiel remain sidelined with injuries and will not be included in the squad. Kawasaki Frontale will need to field the best team at their disposal to secure a positive result against Gamba Osaka.

Injured: Kyohei Noborizato, Jesiel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Gamba Osaka

Takashi Usami, Yuya Fukuda, Yuki Yamamoto, and Jun Ichimori are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Gamba Osaka are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Takashi Usami, Yuya Fukuda, Yuki Yamamoto, Jun Ichimori

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kawasaki Frontale vs Gamba Osaka Predicted XI

Kawasaki Frontale Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sung-Ryong Jung; Miki Yamane, Shogo Taniguchi, Kazuya Yamamura, Asahi Sasaki; Kento Tachibanada, Yasuto Wakizaka, Joao Schmidt; Daiya Tono, Leandro Damiao, Kei Chinen

Gamba Osaka Predicted XI (4-4-2): Masaaki Higashiguchi; Hiroki Fujiharu, Kyung-won Kwon, Genta Mura, Ryu Takao; Hiroto Yamami, Dawhan, Kohei Okuno, Kosuke Onose; Hideki Ishige, Patric

Kawasaki Frontale vs Gamba Osaka Prediction

Kawasaki Frontale have impressive players in their ranks and will need to be at their best in this match. The hosts will be intent on securing the league title and cannot afford to drop points in the coming weeks.

Gamba Osaka can pack a punch on their day but have endured a dismal season so far. Kawasaki Frontale are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Kawasaki Frontale 2-1 Gamba Osaka

