Kawasaki Frontale vs Guangzhou FC prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2022 

Kawasaki Frontale and Guangzhou FC will square off in an AFC Champions League fixture on Saturday.

The Japanese outfit fell to a 3-2 defeat to Ulsan Hyundai on matchday five on Wednesday. Leandro Damiao scored a brace for Frontale, but that was not enough on the day.

Guangzhou, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 loss to Jahor DT. Bergson scored a brace from the spot, with his strikes coming either side of half-time to guide the Malaysians to victory.

The defeat means the Chinese outfit remain rooted to the bottom of Group I and are yet to register their first points of the campaign. Kawasaki, meanwhile, sit in third spot on eight points.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Guangzhou FC Head-to-Head

The two teams were paired in Group 3 of the AFC Champions League in 2017 and drew both legs.

Their first leg meeting ended with Kawasaki handing Guangzhou an 8-0 bashing. Kei Chinen and Yu Kobayashi scored first-half braces to guide their team to a comfortable win.

Kawasaki Frontale form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-D.

Guangzhou FC form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Guangzhou FC Team News

Kawasaki Frontale

Jesiel and Kyohei Noborizato are unavailable due to injuries. There are no suspension worries for Frontale.

Injuries: Jesiel, Kyohei Noborizato.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Guangzhou FC

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for Guangzhou

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Guangzhou FC Predicted XIs

Kawasaki Frontale (4-3-3): Sung-Ryong Jung (GK); Miki Yamane, Shogo Taniguchi, Kazuya Yamamura, Asahi Sasaki; Kento Tachibanada, Yasuto Wakizaka, Marcinho; Daiya Tono, Leandro Damiao, Yu Kobayashi.

Guangzhou FC (4-5-1): Lipan He (GK); Tianqing Wang, Jiahao Peng, Yifan Feng, Ruiwei Fan; Zhengfend Chen, Runbiao Ye, Tianshi Su, Xin Yang, Jiahao Li; Kaizhou Huang.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Guangzhou FC Prediction

Kawasaki need a win to keep their hopes of qualifying for the knockout rounds alive and are likely to go all out for maximum points. Guangzhou, meanwhile, have struggled to get going in the continent, owing to their decision to field their youth team in the competition.

Barring an unlikely upset, Kawasaki should claim a comfortable victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Kawasaki Frontale 4-0 Guangzhou FC.

