Kawasaki Frontale vs Jubilo Iwata prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022

Kawasaki Frontale will entertain 14th-placed Jubilo Iwata in J1 League action on Saturday.

The reigning champions are in third place in the standings, just one point behind league leaders Yokohama F. Marinos. They suffered a shocking exit from the Emperor's Cup on Wednesday as Tokyo Verdy inflicted a 1-0 loss in their third-round fixture.

Jubilo Iwata, on the other hand, secured a 1-0 win against Shonan Bellmare in the Emperor's Cup fixture. Both sides have endured similar results in their last five league outings, with two wins, two losses, and a draw apiece to their names.

J.LEAGUE Official EN @J_League_En



Pick your Man of the Matches! They all had big Matchweek 17 performances but who did it best?Pick your Man of the Matches! They all had big Matchweek 17 performances but who did it best?🌟 Pick your Man of the Matches! 👇 https://t.co/jFK599qcrF

Kawasaki Frontale vs Jubilo Iwata Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns 40 times across all competitions since 1980. The fixture has been closely contested between the two sides, with the home team enjoying an 18-15 lead in wins while seven games have ended in draws.

The Frontale have been undefeated in their last five meetings against Júbilo. They last met at the Yamaha Stadium in league action in April, with the fixture ending in a 1-1 draw.

Kawasaki Frontale form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-L

Jubilo Iwata form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-D

Kawasaki Frontale vs Jubilo Iwata Team News

Kawasaki Frontale

There are no fresh injury concerns for Azzurro Nero as Kyohei Noborizato and Jesiel remain sidelined with muscle strains and a knee injury respectively.

Injured: Kyohei Noborizato, Jesiel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Jubilo Iwata

Ryo Takano is struggling with a knee injury and has not featured for the club this term. Hiroki Yamada is also expected to sit this one out with a foot injury. Yuki Otsu's involvement in the match remains doubtful as he has not featured for the club since the league resumed after the international break.

Injured: Ryo Takano, Hiroki Yamada

Doubtful: Yuki Otsu

Suspended: None

Kawasaki Frontale vs Jubilo Iwata Predicted XIs

Kawasaki Frontale (4-3-3): Sung-Ryong Jung (GK); Miki Yamane, Shogo Taniguchi, Kazuya Yamamura, Asahi Sasaki; Kento Tachibanada, Yasuto Wakizaka, João Schmidt; Daiya Tono, Leandro Damiao, Kei Chinen

Jubilo Iwata (3-4-2-1): Ryuki Miura (GK); Norimichi Yamamoto, Naoki Kanuma, Ricardo Graca; Makito Ito, Rikiya Uehara, Masaya Matsumoto, Yasuhito Endo; Kotaro Omori, Kenyu Sugimoto; Fabian Gonzalez

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

Kawasaki Frontale vs Jubilo Iwata Prediction

The Frontale have scored in all but one of their eight games at home while also keeping four clean sheets in that period. Jubilo Iwata have the second-worst attacking record in the league, conceding 26 goals in 17 games.

The hosts have been in better form this season than the visitors and we back them to eke out a narrow win in this home game.

Prediction: Kawasaki Frontale 2-1 Jubilo Iwata.

Interested in sports other than Football? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far