Kawasaki Frontale vs Kashima Antlers Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5th 2025

Kawasaki Frontale will invite league leaders Kashima Antlers to the Todoroki Athletics Stadium in the J1 League on Saturday. Kawasaki are sixth in the standings and trail the Antlers by six points.

The hosts met Tokyo Verdy in their previous league outing and suffered a 1-0 away loss. They failed to score for the first time in the league since April and will look to return to winning ways.

The visitors have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last three league games. They hosted Fagiano Okayama in their previous outing and suffered a 2-1 loss. Yuma Suzuki gave them the lead in the first half, but Okayama scored twice in the second half to overcome the deficit.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Kashima Antlers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 64 times in all competitions. Kawasaki have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 31 wins. The Antlers are not far behind with 23 wins, and 10 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the reverse fixture in May, and the Antlers registered a 2-1 home win.

The last six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The hosts have the second-best attacking record in the J1 League this season, scoring 35 goals in 22 games.

The visitors have drawn the fewest games in the J1 League this season (2). Kawasaki, meanwhile, have played out more draws (8) than any other side.

Frontale have suffered just one loss in their last 12 home games in all competitions.

The last 10 meetings between the two teams have produced conclusive results, with the hosts recording seven wins.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Kashima Antlers Prediction

Azzurro Nero have won just one of their last four J1 League home games while drawing two. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in the last three games in this fixture.

The league leaders have suffered two consecutive defeats and will look to improve upon that record. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in their last six league outings.

While the visitors are on a three-game winning streak in this fixture, considering the current form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Kawasaki Frontale 1-1 Kashima Antlers

Kawasaki Frontale vs Kashima Antlers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

