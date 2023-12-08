Kawasaki Frontale vs Kashiwa Reysol Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th December 2023

Kawasaki Frontale will face off against Kashiwa Reysol at Japan National Stadium in the Emperor’s Cup on Saturday.

We are in the final of the 2023 Emperor’s Cup. Defending champions Ventforet Kofu failed to get close to the latter stages after losing to Vissel Kobe 4-2 in the round of 16.

Kawasaki Frontale entered in the second round and gradually progressed to the final, defeating Tochigi City, Mito HollyHock, Kochi United, Albirex Niigata and Avispa Fukuoka.

Azzurro Nero are eying a second title, having won their first Emperor’s Cup in 2020. Kawasaki Frontale ended the 2023 J1 League season in the eighth spot – a disappointing outcome compared with their second place of 2022. However, the Emperor’s Cup comes as another opportunity to wrap up the year with celebrations.

Kashiwa Reysol are the surprise package of this edition as they were not expected to make it this far. They opened their cup campaign with a 7-1 win over seventh-tier side Yamanashi Gakuin Pegasus, before edging Tokushima Vortis (2-0) and Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo (1-0) to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Aurinegro saw off the challenge of fellow J1 League side Nagoya Grampus (2-0) in the quarterfinals before crushing Roasso Kumamoto 4-0 in the semis. Kashiwa Reysol are emerging from an underwhelming campaign in the 2023 J1 League, finishing second from bottom (17th out of 18).

Kawasaki Frontale vs Kashiwa Reysol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Kawasaki Frontale have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches against Kashiwa Reysol.

The last time Kawasaki Frontale lost to Kashiwa Reysol was in the 2017 Emperor’s Cup 1-0.

Kawasaki Frontale have won the Emperor’s Cup once (2020) while Kashiwa Reysol boast three titles (1972, 1975 and 2012).

Kashiwa Reysol have scored five goals and conceded seven in their last five matches.

Kawasaki Frontale have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches while Kashiwa Reysol have drawn four times and lost once. Form Guide: Kawasaki Frontale – W-W-W-D-W, Kashiwa Reysol – D-D-D-D-L.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Kashiwa Reysol Prediction

Kawasaki Frontale’s attacking line is being manned by Taisei Miyashiro and Daiya Tono, both of whom boast two goals each in the competition.

Kawasaki Frontale are a free-scoring side as well, especially in this competition thanks to Hidetaka Maie. The 20-year-old striker is currently top scorer of the 2023 Emperor’s Cup with five goals.

Kawasaki Frontale come as the favourite based on form as well as determination.

Prediction: Kawasaki Frontale 3-1 Kashiwa Reysol

Kawasaki Frontale vs Kashiwa Reysol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Kawasaki Frontale

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Kawasaki Frontale to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Kashiwa Reysol to score - Yes