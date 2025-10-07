Kawasaki Frontale vs Kashiwa Reysol Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8th 2025

Kawasaki Frontale will entertain Kashiwa Reysol at the Todoroki Athletics Stadium in the first leg of the J League Cup semifinals on Wednesday. The two teams met in the J1 League 10 days ago and played out a 4-4 draw. Frontale were eliminated from the semifinals last season and will look to improve upon that record.

Ad

The hosts met Kyoto Sanga in the J1 League last week and were held to a 1-1 away draw. They overcame Urawa Reds in the quarterfinals of the J League Cup last month, recording a 3-2 win after extra time in the home leg.

Kashiwa returned to winning ways after four games last week, recording a 1-0 home triumph over Yokohama F. Marinos in the J1 League. Yoshio Koizumi scored the only goal of the match in the 41st minute. They had defeated the Marinos 5-1 on aggregate in the quarterfinals of the J League Cup in September as well.

Ad

Trending

Kawasaki Frontale vs Kashiwa Reysol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 56 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record, with 24 wins. Kawasaki are not far behind with 20 wins and 12 games have ended in draws.

Their two meetings in the J1 League this season ended in draws.

The visitors are winless in this fixture since 2017.

Frontale have suffered two defeats in their last 11 games in all competitions, with both registered at home.

Kashiwa Reysol are unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions, though four games have ended in draws.

The visitors have won their four away games in the J League Cup thus far, scoring 11 goals and keeping two clean sheets.

The hosts have seen over 2.5 goals in four of their last six games in all competitions.

Ad

Kawasaki Frontale vs Kashiwa Reysol Prediction

Azzurro Nero have won just one of their last four games, with that triumph registered away from home. They have scored at least three goals in three of their last four home games, and will look to build on that form.

Taiyō-Ō have suffered just two defeats since June, with both losses registered on their travels. They have scored at least two goals in five of their seven games in the J League Cup this season.

Ad

Six of the last eight meetings between them have ended in draws in regulation time and, considering their current form, another draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Kawasaki Frontale 2-2 Kashiwa Reysol

Kawasaki Frontale vs Kashiwa Reysol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More