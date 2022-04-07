Kawasaki Frontale vs Kashiwa Reysol prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022

In a top-of-the-table clash, Kawasaki Frontale invite Kashiwa Reysol to the Kawasaki Todoroki Stadium in J1 League action on Saturday.

The hosts lost pole position in the table following a 1-1 draw against Jubilo Iwata in their previous league outing on Wednesday. The visiting side extended their unbeaten run in the league to four games with a 1-0 away win at Cerezo Osaka.

The narrow win helped them leapfrog Yokohama FM in the league standings, who suffered a 2-0 loss in their midweek fixture against Sanfrecce. After this league game, the hosts will kick-start their AFC Champions League campaign next Friday while Kashiwa will be in action in the J League Cup on Wednesday.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Kashiwa Reysol Head-to-Head

The two central Japanese rivals have crossed paths 47 times in all competitions since 1977. The visiting side hold the advantage in the head-to-head record with 24 wins.

The hosts have 16 wins to their name but have been the better side in recent outings against Aurinegro, having gone unbeaten since 2017 (seven games in a row) in this fixture.

The spoils have been shared just seven times between the two teams, including the goalless draw at the Sankyo Frontier Kashiwa Stadium when they last met in August last season.

Kawasaki Frontale form guide (J1 League): D-L-W-W-D

Kashiwa Reysol form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-W

Kawasaki Frontale vs Kashiwa Reysol Team News

Kawasaki Frontale

Kyohei Noborizato is set to miss the fifth game in a row with a thigh injury, while Jesiel is a long-term absentee with a ligament injury.

Injuries: Jesiel, Kyohei Noborizato

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Kashiwa Reysol

There are no fresh injury concerns for the visiting side as Yuki Moto and Emerson Santos remain sidelined for this game.

Injuries: Yuki Muto, Emerson Santos

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Kawasaki Frontale vs Kashiwa Reysol Predicted XI

Kawasaki Frontale Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sung-Ryong Jung (GK); Miki Yamane, Shogo Taniguchi, Kazuya Yamamura, Asahi Sasaki; Kento Tachibanada, Yasuto Wakizaka, Marcinho; Daiya Tono, Leandro Damiao, Kei Chinen

Kashiwa Reysol Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kim Seung-Gyu (GK); Takuma Ominami, Yuji Takahashi, Taiyo Koga; Hiromu Mitsumaru, Dodi, Sachiro Toshima, Naoki Kawaguchi; Tomoya Koyamatsu, Hidetaka Maie, Mao Hosoya

Kawasaki Frontale vs Kashiwa Reysol Prediction

Azzurro Nero have the best goalscoring record in the league at the moment, but their 14 goals have come in nine league games, two more than the visitors. On the other hand, only sixth-placed Sagan Tosu (2) have conceded fewer goals than Kashiwa (3) this season.

Though recent records suggest that the hosts should come out on top here, the visitors are in great form at the moment. We see this game as a closely contested affair, which should end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Kawasaki Frontale 1-1 Kashiwa Reysol

