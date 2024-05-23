Kawasaki Frontale vs Kashiwa Reysol prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2024 

Kawasaki Frontale and Kashiwa Reysol will battle for three points in a J1 League round 16 fixture on Saturday. The hosts will be looking to bounce back from their 3-1 defeat away to Gamba Osaka last week.

They went ahead through Yusuke Sagawa's 26th-minute strike but Shinnosuke Nakatani drew the game level just two minutes later. Shota Fukuoka and Shu Karata scored second-half goals to complete the comeback.

Kashiwa Reysol, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 home win over Avispa Fukuoka. Fumiya Unoki broke the deadlock in the 10th minute while Seiya Inoue drew the visitors level two minutes into the second half. Hiroki Noda scored the match-winner in the second minute of injury time.

The win saw Masami Ihara's side climb above their visitors to 10th spot in the table, having garnered 21 points from 14 games. Kawasaki Frontale are 14th with 16 points to their name.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Kashiwa Reysol Head-to-Head

Kashiwa Reysol have 24 wins from the last 52 head-to-head games. Kawasaki Frontale were victorious on 19 occasions while nine games ended in draws. Their most recent clash came in December 2023 when Frontale claimed a penalty shootout victory in the final of the Emperor's Cup.

Kawasaki Frontale form guide: L-L-W-D-W

Kashiwa Reysol form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-L

Kawasaki Frontale vs Kashiwa Reysol Team News

Kawasaki Frontale

Ryota Oshima, Shintaro Kurumaya, Yuichi Maruyama, Sota Miura and Ten Miyagi are unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Ryota Oshima, Shintaro Kurumaya, Yuichi Maruyama, Sota Miura, Ten Miyagi

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Kashiwa Reysol

Tomoki Takamine and Hidetaka Maie are unavailable due to injuries. Diego is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: Tomoki Takamine, Hidetaka Maie

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Diego

Kawasaki Frontale vs Kashiwa Reysol Predicted XI

Kawasaki Frontale Predicted XI (4-3-3): Naoto Kamifukumoto (GK); Asahi Sasaki, Takuma Ominami, Jesiel, Yusuke Segewa; Kento Tachibanada, Daiya Tono, Yasuto Wakizaka; Marcinho, Bafetimbi Gomis, Akihiro Ienaga

Kashiwa Reysol Predicted XI (4-4-2): Kenta Matsumoto (GK); Hiromu Mitsumaru, Taiyo Koga, Tomoya Inukai, Sekine Hiroki; Tomoya Koyamatsu, Eiji Shirai, Sachiro Toshima, Matheus Savio; Kazuki Kumasawa, Mao Hosoya

Kawasaki Frontale vs Kashiwa Reysol Prediction

Kawasaki Frontale have not been up to par in the last few seasons and their campaign this season has been below their usual standards.

Kashiwa Reysol's last five games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends and produced over 2.5 goals.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Kawasaki Frontale 2-1 Kashiwa Reysol