Kawasaki Frontale vs Nagoya Grampus prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022 

Reigning champions Kawasaki Frontale will continue their title defense with a home game against Nagoya Grampus on Saturday.

The hosts have fared well in the league after five games and are only behind Yokohama Marinos on goal difference in the league standings. They came from behind twice against Gamba Osaka in their previous league fixture, with Leandro Damião's goal in the fifth minute of injury time securing a 2-2 draw.

Nagoya Grampus are unbeaten in their two J1 League games so far. After getting their campaign off to a winning start against Vissel Kobe, they were held to a 1-1 draw against Sagan Tosu last week.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Nagoya Grampus Head-to-Head

There have been 43 meetings between the two sides across all competitions since 1976. With 25 wins to their name, the hosts hold the upper hand against their western rivals. The visitors have 10 wins to their name and eight games have ended in stalemates.

Azzurro Nero are on a three-game winning streak in this fixture and recorded a 3-2 win when the sides last met at Saturday's venue in May.

Kawasaki Frontale form guide (J1 League): D-W-W-L-W

Nagoya Grampus form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W

Kawasaki Frontale vs Nagoya Grampus Team News

Kawasaki Frontale

Shintaro Kurumaya has been absent from the squad since picking up a shoulder injury in the opening fixture of the season. Jesiel is a long-term absentee with a ligament injury and is yet to make an appearance for the club this season.

Injuries: Jesiel, Shintaro Kurumaya

Suspension: None

Nagoya Grampus

Yuichi Maruyama is expected to miss the trip to Kawasaki with a cruciate ligament injury picked up last season. He remains the only absentee for the visitors.

Injuries: Yuichi Maruyama

Suspension: None

Kawasaki Frontale vs Nagoya Grampus Predicted XI

Kawasaki Frontale Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sung-Ryong Jung (GK); Kyohei Noborizato, Shogo Taniguchi, Kazuya Yamamura, Miki Yamane; Kento Tachibanada, Yasuto Wakizaka, Chanathip Songkrasin; Daiya Tono, Leandro Damiao, Akihiro Ienaga

Nagoya Grampus Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mitchell Langerak (GK); Yutaka Yoshida, Tiago, Shinnosuke Nakatani, Kazuya Miyahara; Kazuki Nagasawa, Sho Inagaki; Mateus, Keiya Sento, Yoichiro Kakitani; Noriyoshi Sakai

Kawasaki Frontale vs Nagoya Grampus Prediction

The hosts are unbeaten in their three home games this season. Grampus have also enjoyed an unbeaten run in the competition but are winless in their trips to Kawasaki since 2015 and are expected to come up short against the reigning champions.

Prediction: Kawasaki Frontale 2-1 Nagoya Grampus

