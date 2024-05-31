Kawasaki Frontale vs Nagoya Grampus prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2024

Kawasaki Frontale and Nagoya Grampus will battle for three points in a J1 League matchday 17 fixture on Sunday. The home side are coming off a 1-1 draw against Kashiwa Reysol at the same venue last weekend.

They went ahead through Yasuto Wakizaka's strike on the half-hour mark. Kosuke Konoshita drew the game level in the 59th minute.

Nagoya Grampus also shared the points with the same scoreline in a 1-1 draw at home to Kyoto. They went behind to Yuta Toyokawa's 35th-minute strike but were level through Keiya Shiihashi with 15 minutes left on the clock.

The draw left them in sixth spot, having garnered 26 points from 16 games. Nagoya Grampus are sixth with 26 points to their name.

Trending

Kawasaki Frontale vs Nagoya Grampus Head-to-Head

Their most recent clash came in July 2023 when Nagoya Grampus claimed a 2-0 home win.

Kawasaki Frontale form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-D

Nagoya Grampus form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-L

Kawasaki Frontale vs Nagoya Grampus Team News

Kawasaki Frontale

Ryota Oshima, Shintaro Kurumaya, Yuichi Maruyama, Sota Miura and Ten Miyagi are unavailable due to injuries. Asahi Sasaki is suspended for accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: Ryota Oshima, Shintaro Kurumaya, Yuichi Maruyama, Sota Miura, Ten Miyagi

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Asahi Sasaki

Nagoya Grampus

Noriyoshi Sakai (hamstring) and Ryosuke Yamanaka (achilles tendon) are unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Noriyoshi Sakai, Ryosuke Yamanaka

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Kawasaki Frontale vs Nagoya Grampus Predicted XI

Kawasaki Frontale Predicted XI (4-3-3): Naoto Kamifukumoto (GK); Kota Takai, Takuma Ominami, Jesiel, Yusuke Segewa; Kento Tachibanada, Daiya Tono, Yasuto Wakizaka; Marcinho, Bafetimbi Gomis, Akihiro Ienaga

Nagoya Grampus (3-4-2-1): Mitchell Langerak (GK); Akinari Kawazura, Chang-Rae Ha, Kenedy Mikuni; Takuya Uchida, Keiya Shiihashi, Sho Inagaki, Yuki Nogami; Ken Masui, Tsukasa Morishima; Patric

Kawasaki Frontale vs Nagoya Grampus Prediction

Kawasaki Frontale have had a poor season that has left them three points clear of the dropzone rather than in the upper echelons of the standings. They are winless in their last three games and will be aiming for a response here.

Nagoya Grampus, for their part, are unbeaten in four, with last week's draw ending their run of three successive wins. Furthermore, they are unbeaten in the last three head-to-head games, winning the last two.

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Kawasaki Frontale 1-1 Nagoya Grampus