Kawasaki Frontale vs Sagan Tosu prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22 

Kawasaki Frontale will take on Sagan Tosu in the J1 League on Wednesday. The two teams have had similar fortunes this season.

Sagan are in sixth place in the league standings and have been fairly impressive so far. However, they are coming off a 2-0 defeat to Vissel Kobe. Kawasaki, meanwhile, are third in the division but endured a 2-1 reverse at Cerezo Osaka in their last league outing

Kawasaki Frontale vs Sagan Tosu Head-to-Head

Kawasaki have an excellent record against Sagan, winning 16 of 29 games, with the latter winning 11 and two games ending in draws.

Sagan Tosu Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W.

Kawasaki Frontale Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-W.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Sagan Tosu Team News

Kawasaki Frontale

Kyohei Noborizato and Jesiel remain sidelined with injuries and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Kyohei Noborizato, Jesiel.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavalable: None.

Sagan Tosu

Masaya Tashiro served his suspension against Vissel Kobe and will be available for selection. Sagan have a fully fit squad at their disposal.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Sagan Tosu Predicted XIs

Kawasaki Frontale (4-3-3): Sung-Ryong Jung; Miki Yamane, Shogo Taniguchi, Kazuya Yamamura, Asahi Sasaki; Kento Tachibanada, Yasuto Wakizaka, Joao Schmidt; Daiya Tono, Leandro Damiao, Kei Chinen.

Sagan Tosu (3-4-2-1): Il-Kyu Park; Diego, Shinya Nakano, Seok-Ho Hwang; Yuto Iwasaki, Kei Koizumi, Akito Fukuta, Wataru Harada; Yuji Ono, Yuki Horigome; Taisei Miyashiro.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Sagan Tosu Prediction

This is a close game to call. Kawasaki are exceeding expectations but have a long way to go to challenge for the title. They face a strong Sagan Tosu team on Wednesday but should come up trumps, considering their superior record against them.

Prediction: Kawasaki 3-1 Sagan Tosu.

