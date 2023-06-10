Kawasaki Frontale vs Sanfrecce Prediction and Betting Tips | June 11, 2023  

Kawasaki Frontale and Sanfrecce Hiroshima battle for three points in a J League matchday 17 fixture on Sunday (June 11).

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 home win over Tochigi City in the Emperor's Cup in midweek. Daiya Tono scored a brace to set them on their way to victory, while Taisi Miyashiro stepped off the bench to wrap up proceedings in the 89th minute.

Sanfrecce, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched FC Tokushima with a 5-0 home win. Five players got on the scoresheet to inspire them into the next round.

They will now turn their attention to the league scene where their last game saw them claim a 3-1 home win over Kyoto. Frontale, meanwhile, saw off Kashiwa Reysol with a 2-0 home win in their last league outing.

The win took them to tenth spot in the standings with 21 points to show for their efforts after 15 games. Sanfrecce, meanwhile, sit in fourth spot, having garnered 29 points from 16 outings.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Sanfrecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 52nd meeting between the two sides. Frontale lead 24-15.

Their most recent meeting in September 2022 saw Kawasaki win 4-0 at home.

Sanfrecce have lost their last four away games.

Kawasaki are unbeaten in seven meetings with Sanfrecce, winning five.

Four of Kawasaki's last five games have seen both teams score.

Kawasaki are unbeaten in five home games across competitions, winning the last three.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Sanfrecce Prediction

Kawasaki have had a season to forget, as they find themselves in mid-table rather than setting the pace, by their usual standards.

Sanfrecce, meanwhile, sit just outside the top three and will look to get maximum points to keep up pace in the race for continental qualification. They have a poor recent record against Kawasaki and have also struggled on the road this season.

Both teams have enough quality to claim all three points and will go all out for victory. However, expect Kawasaki to secure a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Kawasaki 2-1 Sanfrecce

Kawasaki Frontale vs Sanfrecce Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Kawasaki to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

