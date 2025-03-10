Kawasaki Frontale vs Shanghai Shenhua Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12th 2025

Kawasaki Frontale will invite Shanghai Shenhua to the Todoroki Athletics Stadium in the second leg of the AFC Champions League Elite round of 16 on Wednesday. The first leg in Shanghai last week was a closely contested affair, and Kota Takai's own goal helped Shenhua register a narrow 1-0 win.

Frontale suffered their second consecutive loss in the first leg, having fallen to a 1-0 home defeat to Kyoto Sanga earlier this month. They saw their winning streak in the Champions League end after four games in the first leg and will look to bounce back here.

Shanghai have enjoyed a good run of form and are unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions, recording three wins. Across all competitions, they have won four of their six competitive games in 2025.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Shanghai Shenhua Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met twice, with both meetings taking place this season. Shanghai have a 100% record in these meetings and registered a 2-0 home win in the group stage before their 1-0 triumph in the first leg last week.

The visitors have met Japanese opponents four times this season and have registered three wins. Interestingly, all three wins were registered at home and they lost away to Yokohama F. Marinos last month.

Kawasaki Frontale have won four of their last five competitive home games. They have scored 12 goals in these matches while conceding three goals.

Shanghai Shenhua have scored at least two goals in four of their six games in 2025.

Frontale have won six of their 11 home meetings against Chinese teams across all competitions.

The visitors are winless in their four away games in the Champions League this season, failing to score in three.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Shanghai Shenhua Prediction

Azzurro Nero have suffered two 1-0 losses on the trot and will look to return to goalscoring ways here. They have lost just three of their last 19 home games in the Champions League, with all three defeats registered against Chinese teams.

The Flower of Shanghai have qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League for the first time since 2006. They are unbeaten in their last four games, scoring nine goals and will look to build on that prolific run here.

Shanghai have a one-goal lead on aggregate and are likely to play defensively. They prevented Frontale from registering a shot in target in the first leg and will look to put in another strong defensive display here. With that in mind, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Kawasaki Frontale 1-1 Shanghai Shenhua

Kawasaki Frontale vs Shanghai Shenhua Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

