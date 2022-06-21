Kawasaki Frontale vs Tokyo Verdy prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 Emperor's Cup

Kawasaki Frontale, the reigning J1 League champions, will resume their Emperor's Cup campaign against Tokyo Verdy on Wednesday.

The third-round fixture will take place at the Todoroki Athletics Stadium. Kawasaki Frontale thrashed Sapporo University 5-0 in their second-round fixture while Tokyo Verdy defeated fellow second-tier side Blaublitz Akita 2-1.

Kawasaki Frontale secured a convincing 5-2 win against Consadole Sapporo in their league game on Saturday. In their first game after the June international break, they came from behind twice and scored three goals in the last 11 minutes of the game.

Tokyo Verdy are undefeated in their last five games across all competitions and recorded a 3-0 win against Renofa Yamaguchi in their previous J2 League fixture.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Tokyo Verdy Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths 15 times across all competitions since 1978. Kawasaki Frontale enjoy a narrow 6-4 lead in wins while five games have ended in draws.

They last met in the third round fixture of the 2013 edition of the Emperor's Cup. Kawasaki Frontale recorded a 3-0 win in that match but were eventually eliminated in the quarter-finals.

Kawasaki Frontale form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-D

Tokyo Verdy form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-D

Kawasaki Frontale vs Tokyo Verdy Team News

Kawasaki Frontale

There are no fresh injuries or suspension concerns for the Azzurro Nero as Kyohei Noborizato and Jesiel remain sidelined with injuries.

Injured: Kyohei Noborizato, Jesiel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tokyo Verdy

Toyofumi Sakano has not made an appearance this season as the striker has been sidelined with a ruptured ACL since January. Kohei Yamakoshi has not played a game since April as he is recovering from an ankle injury.

Injured: Toyofumi Sakano, Kohei Yamakoshi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kawasaki Frontale vs Tokyo Verdy Predicted XIs

Kawasaki Frontale (4-3-3): Sung-Ryong Jung (GK); Miki Yamane, Shogo Taniguchi, Kazuya Yamamura, Asahi Sasaki; Kento Tachibanada, Yasuto Wakizaka, João Schmidt; Daiya Tono, Leandro Damiao, Kei Chinen

Tokyo Verdy (4-3-3): Matheus Caldeira Vidotto (GK); Daiki Fukazawa, Boniface Nduka, Hiroto Taniguchi, Yuta Narawa; Ryota Kajikawa, Koken Kato, Haruya Ide; Byron Vásquez, Ryoga Sato, Ryuji Sugimoto

Kawasaki Frontale vs Tokyo Verdy Prediction

Kawasaki Frontale have the advantage when it comes to squad quality and head into the game in better goalscoring form, scoring 10 goals in their last two games.

The capital club, on the other hand, have kept just one clean sheet since April and might struggle here. We are backing Kawasaki Frontale to come out on top against their local rivals.

Prediction: Kawasaki Frontale 3-1 Tokyo Verdy

